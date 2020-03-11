Community Hometown Heroes Day
Police officers, firefighters and military service personnel and their families are invited to a Community Hometown Heroes Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 14 at Culpeper Sport & Fitness, 19055 Industrial Dr.
Enjoy exercise classes, activities for kids, and a cookout at this free program.
For information, contact pwill@culpeperwellness.org or 540/825-0000.
Movie Night
Hopewell United Methodist will show, “Gnomeo & Juliet,” Rated PG, at 7 p.m. this Saturday, March 14 at the church, 23518 Lignum Rd. in Lignum.
Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This is free for everyone and all are welcome.
Living the Dream Foundation meeting & Walk for Hope
The Living the Dream Foundation for suicide, depression and substance abuse awareness will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 12 in the meeting room at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express.
All are welcome for light dinner and to learn how to help save lives. The group is planning for the 5th Annual 5K Run & Walk for Hope taking place 9 a.m. to noon on April 18 in Yowell Meadow Park. Nonprofit groups wishing to participate at the event should contact carsculpeper@gmail.com by April 3 to reserve a spot for setting up an information table. Nonprofits should include their name and contact information for event day.
Walkers and runners can sign up early to participate for $25 (t-shirts for the first 150 registered) at EventBrite, search Living the Dream. Donations for children and walkers appreciated. The Run & Walk for Hope will include raffles, food, face painting, games, community coalition groups and music.
The Foundation works to increase community awareness and education about substance abuse, depression and suicide, provide information on available resources for those in need of services and raise funds to support local prevention programs of RRCS, Healthy Culpeper and its community partners. The Living the Dream Foundation also provides college scholarships to local high school students showing a desire to pursue a health care or social work career. All proceeds stay in the community. For information, contact livingthedreamculpeper@gmail.com.
An evening with Jason Fowler
Two-time World Ironman Champion Jason Fowler will be the featured speaker at a special program happening 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 18 at the Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.
Fowler, a wheelchair user, inspires and motivates his audience to think big. He will share his thoughts and experiences at this free public event sponsored by the disAbility Resource Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.