Longtime retiring members of the Culpeper County Electoral Board were awarded certificates of appreciation at the recent regular monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Virginia Ayers (left) spent most of her two decades on the electoral board as chief at the Eggbornsville precinct. Janet Huss (center) joined the electoral board in 2009 and is a former secretary and chairwoman. Mary Dale (right) served two terms as an election officer and was on the board for three years. At back is Culpeper County Registrar James Clements.