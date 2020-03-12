East Spencer Street utility improvements
Downtown Culpeper motorists are advised to seek alternate routes in the area of East Spencer and Commerce streets as utility work commences today, March 12 and continues through March 17. Work will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform maintenance and connection of the sanitary sewer line in the area to the main line to the new Ann Wingfield buildings now under construction.
The tie-in connection of the utility line operations will consist of installing a manhole and lateral line, beginning on the east side of East Spencer St., according to a town news release. The contractor will set up a detour, closing East Spencer Street during operations.
A flagging operation will be performed on Commerce Street between East Spencer and Wausau Place. The detour will be lifted every evening allowing vehicular access through this corridor. Motorists should expect delays in the area and are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone. For information, contact 540/825-0285.
Culpeper Republican Party call for canvass
The chairman of Culpeper County Republican Committee has issued a call for canvass to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 14 at GOP headquarters, 402 S. Main St.
The purpose of the canvass shall be to elect Delegates to the 2020 Republican Party of Virginia State Convention, Delegates to the Republican Party of Virginia 7th District Convention, a chairperson of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and committee members. Forms and canvass call are at Culpepergop.org.
Wine & Wellness at Old House
Healthy Living Culpeper is hosting a wine and wellness event 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 12 at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.
Is health important to you and nutrition important to you? Are you and your children getting 9 to 13 fruits and veggies every day? Attendees are invited to a fun evening of wine and appetizers. The event will show how to fill in the nutritional gaps.
Conservation district offers tree seedlings
Free tree seedlings will be available for pickup 2 to 7 p.m. this Friday, March 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 14 from Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District, 351 Lakeside Dr. in Culpeper.
This year the District will be offering redbuds, VA pine, Honey locust, Common buttonbush, Pin oak and crab apple.
For information, contact 540/825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
Town extends due date for utility bills
Town of Culpeper utility customers now have 25 days past the date on their bill to pay it.
This is a 10-day extension from the previous 15-day after bill date for payment, according to a news release from Town Treasurer Howard Kartel. Customers are advised to review their bills starting the week of March 9 to see the payment due date.
For information, contact 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.
Shamrock ShuffleThe Blue Ridge Chorale will host the 3rd Annual Shamrock Shuffle and Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m. this Saturday, March 14 at Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail in Rixeyville.
Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. There will be a costume contest with prizes and medals for all finishers. Registration is $30 at http://www.brcsings.com through March 13 and $35 the day of (cash only). Registration and check-in table will open at 8:00 a.m.
Orange wellness and awareness program: Stepping the County
The Orange County Department of Parks & Recreation and the Orange County Department of Tourism have partnered to offer a brand-new wellness and awareness initiative: “Stepping the County.” The program, running April through July, encourages citizens to walk, jog, run, or hike up to a 100 miles while exploring 15 historic and cultural resources in the county.
Registered participants will receive rewards for completing milestones related to the pillars of the program: mileage recorded and sites visited. Additionally, individuals who complete the program will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize: an Orange County gift basket valued at approximately $500.
The visit and mileage log sheet will be available for participants to download beginning in late March, according to an Orange County news release.
Register for the program at orangecountyva.gov/steppingoc or 540/672-5435. Rewards will be distributed to qualifying participants in August. The program is free, but pre-registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.