Freitas hosts Facebook Live town hall meeting tonight
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will host a town hall meeting live on his Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. Constituents are encouraged to text questions to 540/625-1536.
Fireman’s Carnival canceled
The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department is disappointed to announce the cancellation of its 67th Annual Fireman’s carnival and parade originally scheduled for May 20-23.
Due to the concerns, current public health precautions and recommendations in relation to the COVID–19 pandemic, the department made the decision to cancel these events. The Grand Prize raffle will still be held at a later date. Ticket sales will continue when pandemic precautions relax and it is safe to do so. More information will be provided as available.
Church programs canceled
Amissville United Methodist Church has cancelled activities at the church at least until mid April. All are welcome to worship, and church leaders look forward to the time when its doors can reopen and operations return to normal. Blessings to all and stay safe.
ACLU of VA urges safety for jail inmates amid COVID-19
The ACLU of Virginia is urging Gov. Ralph Northam to take additional steps to ensure that the response to COVID-19 in the state’s criminal justice system is a uniform, statewide response that will bring added safety for inmates and prison staff.
In a recent letter, the ACLU included a draft of an Executive Guidance document seeking better coordination among law enforcement, the courts and custodial institutions at the state and local level. The measure would improve public safety by stemming the flow of people into jails and prisons and facilitating the release of low level offenders, according to a news release.
“We need strong leadership that will move us more quickly toward a criminal legal system that is safe for everyone,” said Executive Director Claire Gastañaga in a statement. “To do this, we must jettison the ‘tough on crime’ hyperbole and recognize this pandemic as an opportunity to rethink the way we choose to use the criminal legal system to address issues of poverty, income inequality and addiction.”
The ACLU-VA encourages a decisive, swift, coordinated and uniform statewide response by all parties to the criminal legal system including judges, commonwealth’s attorneys, defense attorneys, sheriffs, and those in charge of custodial facilities at all levels for adults and juveniles in order to prevent illness and death. The document focuses on immediate actions to curtail new custodial arrests and reduce the overall populations in local and state custodial facilities, with an emphasis on people who are most vulnerable to the virus.
The ACLU-VA has also set up a hotline to receive information on civil rights and civil liberties violations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Anyone with information can contact COVID19@acluva.org or 804/803-3566.
Windmore cancels summer camp
Windmore Foundation for the Arts has cancelled Summer Musical Theater Camp for 2020 out of a serious concern for the health and well-being of the Culpeper community.
Windmore representatives will keep in contact and post updates through its social media channels. For information, contact info@windmorefoundation.org.
Explore trails at Grelen—while keeping your distanceEscape to the outdoors and explore the five miles of trails at Grelen Nursery in scenic Somerset in Orange County.
Guests are asked to continue to practice social distancing and leave enough room for other hikers to pass. No large groups or picnicking is allowed. The Grelen Trails are free & open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday. The Market at Grelen gift shop, cafe & restrooms are closed to the public at this time.
Court clerks’ offices closure to public extended to April 6
The court Clerk’s Offices in Madison and Orange County are closed to the public through April 6. The offices are not open for walk-in business, but essential operations continue. The offices are staffed and can respond to telephone, facsimile and electronic mail requests.
Both Gov. Ralph Northam and President Donald Trump have advised citizens to avoid gatherings of ten persons or more. Exponential escalation of the COVID-19 emergency now requires further measures to protect the health and safety of Virginia residents and Judiciary personnel.
The Clerk’s office shall remain operational and will respond as circumstances warrant to telephone, facsimile and email inquiries between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Clerk’s Office will continue to accept documents for filing by first class mail, Federal Express and United Parcel Service.
