Transportation interruption
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, March 13 due to an Employee In-Service Training.
Spring opening dates starting this week in Shenandoah National Park
Facilities in Shenandoah National Park will begin opening in mid-March and continue to open throughout the spring.
Starting March 13, Byrd Visitor Center will be open Fridays through Sundays. Starting March 27, it will expand hours to be open Thursdays through Mondays (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), according to a park news release.
Starting April 3, the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center will be open Fridays through Tuesdays (closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays). Campgrounds will open as follows: March 26: Lewis Mountain Campground; March 27: Big Meadows Campground; May 6: Mathews Arm Campground, Loft Mountain Campground and Dundo Group Campground.
Picnic Grounds will open as follows: March 26: Lewis Mountain Picnic Grounds and March 27: Big Meadows Picnic Grounds (mile 51.0). Open year round are Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds, Elkwallow Picnic Grounds, Pinnacles Picnic Grounds, South River Picnic Grounds and Dundo Picnic Grounds.
The restaurants, lodges, and associated facilities operated by the park concessioner, Delaware North, will open as follows: March 26: Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore; March 27: Big Meadows Wayside, Shower and Laundry; April 3: Elkwallow Wayside and Skyland Resort; April 10: Skyland Stables and Loft Mountain Wayside; May 1: Big Meadows Lodge and May 6: Loft Mountain Campstore, Showers and Laundry. For information, see nps.gov/shen or contact 540/999-3500.
Drive-thru chicken dinner benefit for Shiloh Baptist
Brandy Station VFD and Remington VFD are hosting a drive-thru chicken dinner noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 15 at the firehouse in Brandy Station.
All proceeds will benefit nearby Shiloh Baptist Church and its rebuilding efforts following a devastating fire in November. Dinner is $12 and includes chicken, two sides and a roll.
The first two engines on scene of the church fire were Brandy and Remington. The Shiloh congregation is very near and dear to all its members. All are encouraged to come out and get some great food while supporting a loving church congregation.
Magnificent Trees of Montpelier
Walk among and learn about the magnificent trees of James Madison’s Montpelier as part of the ongoing Nature Exploration series 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 14 on the grounds of the Orange County estate.
This walking tour will take participants around the property to visit many of these old giants. Attendees will learn how to determine the height and width of these specimens. Cost is $10/person. For information, contact aawhalley@montpelier.org or 540/672-2728.
