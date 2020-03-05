Hometown ShowdownCFC Farm & Home Center will host a Hometown Showdown 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, March 7 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.
4-H and FFA members are invited to attend the morning educational sessions and bring their animals to participate in a jackpot showmanship contest after lunch.
All exhibitors must have a parent, guardian or adult with them for the duration of the event. See cfcfarmhome.com/events/2020-hometown-showdown/ for information.
Health Matters: Nutrition for SeniorsIntegrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith will present a free class, Nutrition for Seniors, at noon on Tuesday, March 10 at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.
The Health Matters program, open to the public, will cover diet and lifestyle strategies to support health and independence. For information, contact 540/445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
Reading Between the WinesA progressive dinner fundraiser for Culpeper Literacy Council, “Reading Between the Wines,” will be held 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 in various participating downtown restaurants, all within walking distance of each other.
Option A includes wine tasting and cheese plate at Vinosity, an appetizer at Natraj Indian Cuisine and entrée and dessert at Piedmont Steakhouse. Option B consists of a wine tasting and cheese plate at Raven’s Nest, appetizer at Pinto Thai and entrée and dessert at Foti’s.
Tickets are $75 at culpeperliteracy.org. Dinner includes beef, chicken, seafood and vegetarian options. For information, contact director@culpeperliteracy.org or 540/825-5804.
Community Services Board MeetingRappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.
Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact 540/825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
Publishing Discussion GroupThe Publishing Group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts will hold its next meeting 10 a.m. to noon on March 10 at the Culpeper Library. It meets the second Tuesday of each month.
Lucie Rosseau facilitates the group that shares publishing resources and social media sites, editing tips, resources and forums to post written works.
Conservation district offers tree seedlingsTree seedlings will be available for pickup March 13 and 14 from Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District, 351 Lakeside Dr. in Culpeper.
This year the District will be offering redbuds, VA pine, Honey locust, Common buttonbush, Pin oak and crab apple. For information, contact 540/825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
Genealogy Discussion GroupsCulpeper Library staff will host genealogy discussion groups at 10 a.m. on March 12 and March 21.
Those with an interest in family history research are invited to attend. Topics for discussion will include problem solving, research strategies, and availability of records. Space is limited. Registration required at 540/825-8691.
