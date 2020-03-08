Festival of colors at Narmada WineryNarmada Winery will celebrate Holi, an Indian festival of colors, from 1 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, March 8 on site at 43 Narmada Lane in Amissville.
The splash of colors over each other, a feast of delicious dishes and wearing new clothes are some of the really attention grabbing rituals of the festival. The local winery likes to celebrate it during the day by tossing rose pedals. There will also be live music by Aubrey Driggers.
Public hearing Monday on FY21 public school budgetThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. this Monday, March 9 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main Street.
Parents and citizens are encouraged to provide input regarding their views of the educational needs of our students and priorities of our school division.
Workforce Trades & Industry Credentials open houseThe Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper will host a Workforce Trades & Industry Credentials Open House at 5:30 p.m. this Monday, March 9.
Interested in learning more about high-demand careers in a growing field with a great salary? Or an employer interested in learning about our industry credential and apprenticeship opportunities?
Those interested are invited to attend one of the college’s free information sessions. For information, contact Germanna Center for Workforce at 540/891-3012 or gccworkforce@germanna.edu
Pre-assessment school choral concerts this weekSingers from Floyd T. Binns Middle School will join the Eastern View High School Choir in performing a pre-assessment concert at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, March 10 in the EVHS auditorium.
The choirs will present music that will be performed at an upcoming All District Choral Assessment in front of judges for a rating.
Selections from the high school choir will include “Sicut Locutus est” by J.S. Bach, a Spiritual, “Nothin’ Gonna to Stumble My Feet” by Greg Gilpin, the South African Freedom song “Tshotsholoza” adapted by Jeffery Ames and “Circle of Life” from the Lion King. The performance will show the variety of musical skills students have learned through practice and perseverance.
The middle school choir will present selections such as the Englishg/Spanish “De Colores,” arranged by Mark Weston, the spiritual, “You Gotta Sing,” a song in Latin, “Pie Jesu,” a gospel piece based on a poem by Langston Hughes, “The Dream Keeper” and “Dies Irae,” sung in Latin. The public is invited to attend.
Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market vendor applicationsThe Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is currently accepting applications for its 2020 market season beginning May 2. The season continues through Oct. 31 with market held every Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon in the East Davis Street parking lot, in the Depot District.
Vendor applications are due by noon on March 19 in the offices of Culpeper Renaissance Inc., 127 W. Davis St. For information, contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540/825-4416 or see Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Pajama Skate NightThe Juniors of Girl Scout Troop 3126 are hosting a Pajama Skate Night 6 to 9 p.m. this Thursday, March 12 at Dominion Skating Rink in Culpeper.
The troop requests attendees bring one new pair of pajamas, per family, to be donated to local children entering the foster care system. Sizes can range from newborn to adult sizes for teens. The junior Girl Scouts planned this event in working toward the Bronze Award and to make a positive impact in the community. The troop also wants to educate the community about local foster care.
Admission is $5 at the door for entry plus skate rental. There will be a photo booth on site for making memories at this worthy event.
Culpeper Chamber program: State of the CommunityCulpeper area business and government leaders will participate in the upcoming annual State of the Community event, starting with breakfast, at 7:30 a.m. on March 25 at the Country Club of Culpeper.
Presentations will begin at 8 a.m. at this Culpeper Chamber of Commerce- sponsored program, featuring conversations on key issues facing the community. Admission is $25 for chamber members and $35 for guests.
