Applications for Youth Leadership Academy
The Youth Leadership Academy is now accepting applications from rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to participate in the four-day program July 13-16 at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
An annual initiative of the Virginia Board for People With Disabilities, the event is an opportunity to participate in customized learning and fun through personal and career, advocacy, and leadership development activities.
Only 25 students will be selected through a highly-competitive application process, with the chosen allowed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop themselves and make lifelong friends. Delegates will learn directly from peer mentors and successful adult role models while they work on their own personal leadership plans, enhance communications skills, visit the state capitol and have a chance to speak directly to state legislators and policymakers.
All expenses are paid by the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, including food and lodging. Applications will be accepted through March 27 at https://www.vaboard.org/yla.htm
Sunday Brunch
The Madison County Volunteer Rescue Squad will serve a delicious Sunday Brunch 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday, March 8 at the stationhouse across from the Madison Post Office on Main Street.
On the menu will be scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, sausage gravy and biscuits, apples, beverages, and lots of homemade sweets. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for cash. All are welcome to come eat and get an application to become a volunteer. Cost of the brunch is $10/adults, children 6-12 $5 and children 5 and younger eat for free.
Karaoke at Beer Hound
The community is invited to participate in karaoke entertainment 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday nights at Beer Hound Brewery on Waters Place, next to the Culpeper Depot.
Linda Bradshaw is organizing the family-friendly opportunity to belt it out and admission is free. Try out karaoke at the next session happening this Friday, March 6. Beer Hound Brewery allows well-behaved dogs on leashes in the building. For information, contact 540/317-5327.
Shamrock Shuffle
The Blue Ridge Chorale will host the 3rd Annual Shamrock Shuffle at 9 a.m. on March 14 at Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail in Rixeyville.
Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. There will be a costume contest with prizes and medals for all finishers. Registration is $30 at http://www.brcsings.com through March 13 and $35 the day of (cash only). Registration and check-in table will open at 8:00 a.m.
Internet Safety seminar
A free one-hour program on internet safety will be held at 5 p.m. this Thursday, March 5 at the Culpeper Library.
Dave Groot, owner of Windstar Technologies, will share a proactive solutions series for the public on identifying red flags and staying safe on the internet.
No registration required. For information, contact 540/825-8691 or adenicola@cclva.org
Annual Barrel Tasting
Gray Ghost Vineyards invites the community to taste developing wines straight from the barrel at its annual event 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8 in the underground barrel room, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.
This will be the only opportunity to reserve futures of the elegant 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. Admission is $25 and includes barrel tasting, current release wine tasting, Gray Ghost signature logo glass and light hors d’oeuvres.
For information, see grayghostvineyards.com or contact 540/937-4869.
