Program on agingAging Together Director Ellen Phipps will present a free, one-hour program addressing, “What is Normal Aging and What is Dementia?” at 6 p.m. on March 17 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. For information, contact coordinator@pactculpeper.org.
Madison’s Birthday CelebrationJames Madison’s Montpelier will commemorate the 269th birthday of the Fourth U.S. President at 1:30 p.m. this Monday, March 16 in the Madison Family cemetery on site.
The event will feature the U.S. Marine Corps band, honor and color guards and firing detail. Seventh District Congressional Representative Abigail Spanberger will be the featured speaker. Admission to the ceremony is free.
Can CBD and essential oils aid in the addiction recovery process?Restore Families will host a special session on using CBD and essential oils to aid with addiction recovery at 7 p.m. on April 9 at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Speaker Barby Mouring will explore the anatomy of an addiction and provide specific suggestions on if and how CBD & essential oils can possibly help.
This presentation is meant to be for informational purposes only. It is not to promote any specific product and no products will be sold at this event. The event is free and open to the public.
Restore Families is a faith based support group for anyone who loves someone with an addiction. It meets every 2nd & 4th Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. on the 3rd floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. For information, contact deefleming11@yahoo.com.
Rappahannock County bridge workThe Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) bridge over the North Fork Thornton River in Rappahannock County.
Beginning March 16, the road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge with a posted detour while crews replace the superstructure and deck. The road will reopen to traffic on April 24. The bridge is located near Route 600 (Swindler Hollow Road).
During the closure, traffic will use Route 600 to Route 653 (Sycamore Ridge Road) which carries traffic back to Route 612. About 140 vehicles travel this section of Route 612 daily, according to a 2018 count.
Youth Leadership Academy applications being acceptedThe Youth Leadership Academy is now accepting applications from rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to participate in the four-day program July 13-16 on the campus of Virginia State University in Petersburg.
An annual initiative of the Virginia Board for People With Disabilities, the event will provide participants an opportunity to participate in customized learning and fun through personal and career, advocacy, and leadership development activities.
Only 25 students will be selected through a highly-competitive application process, with the chosen allowed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop themselves and make lifelong friends. Delegates will learn directly from peer mentors and successful adult role models while they work on their own personal leadership plans, enhance communications skills, visit the state capitol and have a chance to speak directly to state legislators and policymakers. All expenses are paid by the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, including food and lodging. Applications will be accepted through March 27 at https://www.vaboard.org/yla.htm.
