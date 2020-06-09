Theatrical Arts virtual choir project
Theatrical Arts of Culpeper is seeking video auditions for a virtual choir project.
“While we have taken a break from physical rehearsals and events, we have never stopped thinking about our community or very important issues,” said Theatrical Arts founder Adriana Del Rosario. In the world, we are facing a pandemic and fighting for justice; trying to stay healthy and safe.”
To allow children and adults to share their talents in this new world, Del Rosario has decided to create a virtual choir. Her idea is to put the community’s talents together to spread positive messages of hope through music.
To participate, simply film yourself or you and others singing (landscape format) using headphones so the music track cannot be heard. Then send video submissions to theatricalartsc@gmail.com along with name, age and location.
Del Rosario offered suggestions for songs to sing, titles that have touched her in recent months: Heal the World, We are the World, Man in the Mirror, Defying Gravity, Seasons of Love, You Will Be Found, This is Me and A Million Dreams & Reprise.
The deadline for submissions is June 14. Del Rosario intends to post a video collage by Juneteenth. For information, see
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1C9yBcSqmNZDkVyG8ONU0ZqWK5_AyXn2AN16zIyE9uc8/edit?fbclid=IwAR2cdM4DS2HbljhSPeTslJ0Bws0ZcifocsCTUdYhXVl5FQcBeA_L1KoRyqE
Orange officials urge hurricane preparation
Hurricane season began June 1, and like all major storms hurricanes have potential to cause power outages, property damage, and dangerous travel conditions.
Orange County is urging the community to prepare for the summer storm season, according to a government news release.
Here are some tips: create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies and face coverings. Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter medications, and prescription medications.
Official urge carrying healthcare information at all times and to prepare medical devices, especially for the disabled or elderly. Residents should have a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food and charge their phone and other electronic devices fully before the storm arrives.
Residents should connect their generator properly per manufacturer’s instructions and operate it outdoors with good ventilation.
Residents are also advised to be aware of downed power lines and call Dominion Energy (1-866-366-4357) or Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (1-800-552-3904) immediately.
Finally, officials advise developing a family evacuation plan; see http://hurricanes.gov/prepare for information.
Telephone town hall about COVID-19 impacts on minorities
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall at 5 p.m. this Wednesday, June 10 with U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), Virginia Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood, and VCU Massey Cancer Center Director Dr. Robert Winn. The discussion will be about COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impacts on minority communities in Central Virginia and across the country. The live event will also be streamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.
“The crippling health and economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis have been felt across Central Virginia. But in our communities of color, COVID-19’s spread has been particularly destructive,” said Spanberger. “Especially as we engage in critical conversations about the vast inequalities that persist across our Commonwealth and our country, we need to dive deeper into how we can address the systemic challenges that permeate our healthcare system.”
To join the interactive telephone town hall, call 855/920-0555.
