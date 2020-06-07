Virtual Culpeper County School Board regular meetingThe Culpeper County School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. this Monday, June 8 by teleconference.
The public can access the meeting at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream, Comcast Public Access Channel 10 or Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
Public comment from Culpeper County citizens is a critical part of informed and effective government, according to a school administration release.The School Board encourages public comments be submitted to pjamison@culpeperschools.org, voicemail at 540/825-3677 ext. 3121 or through the mail to Culpeper County School Board, Attn: Pearl Jamison, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA, 22701. Comments submitted for Monday’s meeting should be received no later than 2 p.m. on June 8.
Those submitting public comments should include their name, contact information, magisterial district, issue of interest and their written or spoken remarks.
The School Board appreciates the patience and willingness of the public and its cooperation while navigating anew and unexpected procedures, the release stated.
Culpeper Town Council meeting in personCulpeper Town Council will meet in person for its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. this Tuesday, June 9 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
In accordance with declarations of emergency and to protect public health, the health of town council, staff and the audience, a social distance requirement of six-feet separation of people at the meeting will be required.
School Board committee meeting canceledThe June 10 Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be August 12.
In-person county board committee meetings TuesdayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee will meet in person at 9 a.m. this Tuesday, June 9 in the county boardroom, 302 N. Main St.
The County Rules Committee is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the same place.
Free online wellness programsRappahannock Rapidan Community Services continues its free, “Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop,” June 10 on Zoom.
This workshop runs 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, ending July 8. It will cover managing symptoms, working with healthcare teams, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise.
RRCS is also offering the self-directed Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program. This evidence-based workshop runs for six weeks and includes weekly email contact with the leader. The exercise program can reduce pain and improve overall health.
Participants able to be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain can find success with Walk With Ease. Registration is ongoing at bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824. Upon registration, materials will be sent and communication from the program leader will begin.
Town Hall, how COVID is impacting minoritiesU.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall on Wednesday, June 10, 5 to 6 p.m., with U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), Virginia Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood, and VCU Massey Cancer Center Director Dr. Robert Winn to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impacts on minority communities in Central Virginia and across the country. The live event will also be streamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.
To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial-in to 855-920-0555. To watch or listen live to the conversation, Central Virginians can go to https://spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.
Wednesday’s telephone town hall will be Spanberger’s sixth free, public telephone town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began focused on the impacts of the virus on Central Virginia families, businesses, and seniors . Last week, she hosted a telephone town hall with experts from AARP Virginia and the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services to discuss the current challenges facing Central Virginia seniors and caregivers, as well as resources available to them as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
245th anniversary, Culpeper Minute MenThe Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 245th Anniversary of the Muster of the Patriots created by the third Virginia Convention in 1775. With the counties of Fauquier, Orange and Culpeper meeting their quota of men and training in what is now Yowell Meadow Park, they became the Culpeper Minute Men.
The group will be meeting at the NSDAR Monument off Monument Lane Culpeper on Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m.
This year’s celebration, as in past years, has been coordinated with Flag Day. The event will be covered by the VASSAR Color Guard and there will be wreath presentations by various CAR, DAR and SAR chapters.
As in past years there will be twelve biographies read from the original Minute Men. This year we will honor Captain Abraham Buford, Simeon Buford, Captain John Chilton, John Colvin, Lewis Corbin, Jonathan Cowherd, John Deane, John Dulin, Samuel Elliott, Henry Fewell, Henry Field and John Freeman.
Questions can be addressed to ccj1947@gmail.com or 540-222-9603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.