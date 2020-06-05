Plein air painting in local lavender fields
Residents are invited to come sit, for free, in beautiful lavender fields and paint the colors of nature at Lavender & Lace at The Bothy Farm, 1171 Nelson Lane in Amissville.
Social distancing is followed. The lavender is in bloom, so enjoy the beautiful colors of nature that will inspire photography, drawings or paintings. While painting, visit the gift shop, which features many lavender products as well as custom tatted lace. Call Anita Barry at 540/905-4749 to reserve a time.
Virtual public hearing on Area Plan on Aging Services
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board/Area Agency on Aging will conduct a virtual Public Hearing at 1 p.m. on June 23. The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the proposed Area Plan for Aging Services for Fiscal Year 2021.
Anyone unable to participate in the hearing, but wishing to make comments or inquiries, should contact Jim LaGraffe, Executive Director, or Ray Parks, Director of Aging and Transportation Services at Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, P.O. Box 1568, Culpeper, VA 22701, 540/825-3100 or rrcsb@rrcsb.org.
RRCS does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law, in employment matters and in its programs and services.
See https://www.rrcsb.org/ public hearing invitation information.
Garden Tour with box lunch at the Inn
The number of visitors wishing to get out and enjoy the beauty of the Virginia countryside has inspired a rare opportunity to meet and enjoy the work of the horticultural team at the Inn at Little Washington in Rappahannock County.
The Inn is welcoming outside guests for a special grounds and garden tour weekends at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through the end of June.
The guided tour will observe social distancing as it takes visitors around the property into the Field of Dreams through the vegetable gardens, chicken pavilion, perimeter walk, flower gardens and formal boxwood parterres. Several of the private, walled gardens in guest cottages will also be available for viewing.
A Box Lunch can be taken away or enjoyed on the grounds and is part of the $50 tour fee. For more information or to reserve a space, see the Inn web site or call 540/675-3800.
Interim Drive-Thru Farmers Market
The Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday in its new location.
It will operate 7:30 a .m. to noon in the large parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. In an effort to minimize contact points, offer contact-free pick up opportunities, and ensure the safety of vendors and customers, the market will be drive-thru.
Market producers are encouraging all customers to pre-order and pre-pay directly though vendors, if at all possible.
Customers should contact vendors directly for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information at http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
