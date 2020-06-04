Orange cancels July 4 celebrationThe July 2 “Playin’ in the Park” Independence Day Celebration in Booster Park in Orange County has been cancelled due to COVID-19, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Orange County Parks and Recreation Department and Foundation.
Staff thoughtfully considered alternative methods of holding the event, but determined each approach would have its own safety concerns that could not be overcome, the release stated: “We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause.” The Department said it looked forward to hosting the event in 2021.
Food distribution this SaturdayEmpowering Culpeper, a volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, will hold its next USDA food distribution from to 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 6 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
“Empowering Culpeper is committed to providing food for the Culpeper community during this uncertain time,” said program executive Cherry Vanneman. “We will continue to provide food with safety in mind and will follow guidelines set by the governor’s office during each distribution.”
Distributions will continue to be “drive-thru” with families asked to remain in their cars. Shuttle buses provided by Virginia Regional Transit will be available at Target to and from the food distribution site. The Culpeper County Sports Complex is located next to Eastern View High School at 16348 Competition Dr. Cars must enter the complex from Jonas Road off of Route 666, Greens Corner Road.
Another food distribution will be held Saturday, June 20. For information, contact, empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Community Services meetingRappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled Board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact jnord@rrcsb.org. Please rrcsb.org for invitation information.
Congressional app challenge for STEM studentsU.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, on Wednesday invited middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge. The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.
The competition is an annual opportunity for young people in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science. Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and begin envisioning their future career, with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry, according to a release from the Congresswoman.
“STEM innovators will play a vital role in safeguarding our national security, growing our economy, and building a more equitable society for our neighbors in the coming decades. We will depend on American students who can turn their literacy in coding and computer science into creative solutions that address the complex problems facing our nation,” Spanberger said “Many kids in Central Virginia do not see leadership in Silicon Valley that looks like them – we can start turning that around by inspiring our students to reach for a career in any of the many U.S. industries that will rely on emerging technologies and STEM innovation in the years to come. I hope many of the Seventh District’s students take advantage of this hands-on opportunity, and I look forward to seeing their incredible work.”
Students may register and submit an app through Oct. 19, 2020. See https://spanberger.house.gov/ for information.
