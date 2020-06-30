Culpeper Democrats open house July 1
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee is pleased to announce the opening of its new office Wednesday, July 1, at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, in Culpeper.
The public and committee are invited to the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting and Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Beginning July 6, the office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for up-to-date information, campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Red Cross blood drive and free virus antibody testing
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17 at Battlefield Automotive, 10411 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper. Appointments are available for the blood drive at which free COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available.
For information or to sign up, contact Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673.
Windmore schedules Scenes in the Park
Later this summer, Windmore Foundation for the Arts theater group Stageworks will present three scenes in a Culpeper park.
The audience will be invited to join in with picnic dinners for an evening of fun while enjoying scenes from, “Sure Thing” by David Ives, “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister” by Jack Neary, and Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First.”
More information will be forthcoming as the state opens up and Virginia moves forward into new phases. Check the Windmore website and on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
People Inc. now offers COVID-19 rent and mortgage relief program
Program to help local residents avoid eviction
People Inc. is now offering rent and mortgage assistance to eligible residents unable to make payments and facing eviction due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the rent and mortgage relief program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, on Thursday.
Eligible residents must reside in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison County, Orange or Rappahannock counties.
“People Inc. will now be able to help families avoid eviction due to factors beyond their control,” said People Inc. Director of Housing Services Kyle Sensabaugh in a statement Monday. “We are thankful for this opportunity from DHCD to help families remain in their homes during the ongoing pandemic.”
Eligible circumstances include a layoff due to the pandemic, inability to work due to contracting the virus and inability to work to care for children while daycare centers and schools remain closed, among other circumstances. Assistance extends to residents who have rent or mortgage payments past due beginning April 1, 2020 and onward.
Recipients must also meet area market income guidelines and owe rent or mortgage payments that fall beneath a certain fair market rate for the area. Payments will be made directly to landlords, property management companies or mortgage lending institutions.
For information, call the People Inc. hotline at 833/437-0114.
