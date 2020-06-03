Virtual interactive greenhouse tour at BrightFarmsWith many families still stuck at home during this unprecedented time, BrightFarms Greenhouse (Culpeper, VA) is giving back with a little virtual creativity by bringing the field trip to you!
The greenhouse operation has filmed an interactive tour designed to teach kids, parents and teachers about indoor farming.
Grower Charlie will walk tour takers through the greenhouse as they discover how BrightFarms brings fresh, tasty and delicious local produce to local supermarkets.
Kids will learn the science behind indoor hydroponic growing; how Bright Farms grows indoors all year-round (even in winter); the difference between growing in a field and growing in a hydroponic greenhouse; how most lettuce comes from (California) and why it’s unique that BrightFarms is growing less than an hour away; the nutrients and inputs that are required to grow food hydroponically and how the greenhouse operates from seeding to the final packaging of the lettuce
The video is perfect for students, parents and teachers looking for a fun field trip from the comfort of home with a quiz at the end. Take the virtual tour at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d4eco4oq3f5f4dz/AAC1HsBt_ SpV3JaUqpVBKmL5a? dl=0
In normal times, the Culpeper greenhouse would be giving tours to multiple schools, especially at the end of the year. But with strict quarantines in place around the country, the company wanted to make sure kids could still get the chance to learn about greenhouse growing, according to a release.
Envelope Children’s DayThe Mother’s Helping Hand Ladies Group of Northridge Apartments will host “Envelope Children’s Day” noon to 4 p.m. on on July 11 at 204 Dorothy Lane in Culpeper.
Children ages 3 to 12 are invited for a free day of fun. Nice prizes will be given. Anyone wishing to give a donation or for information can call Chairman Ruth Young at 540/522-1439
Weis Markets expands hours, opens deliAs part of its COVID-19 response efforts, Weis Markets recently announced it has extended operating hours and Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability, reopened service delis with safety measures, and resumed all Weis Markets Pharmacy immunization programs.
Weis Markets store hours have been extended one hour in the evening and are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Availability of Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability has also been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Services delis are also reopened, with social distancing markers and signage indicating separate order and pick up areas at the counter.
Weis Markets pharmacies have resumed their immunization program with additional safety precautions. Pharmacist immunizers will continue to administer immunizations in a private area. Both customers and pharmacists will wear masks; pharmacists already wear rubber gloves per medical requirements.
Other COVID-19 precautions in place is the temperature taking for all employees, protective face covering for employees and customers, sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in the store, social distancing, constant cleaning and sanitation, hand sanitizer stations, wipes and temporarily closing salad bars.Manassas prosecutor: community members deserve to breathe
Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park on Monday released a statement in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery:
“Today, I am reaffirming my commitment to the fair and equitable administration of justice. As Commonwealth’s Attorney, my role is not just to prosecute crimes. It is my duty as an elected official to listen to the needs of our community and to fairly execute justice with their voices in mind.
“I will continue to work closely with the citizens of the county, community leaders and law enforcement to reform the justice system. Fixing a flawed system is an undertaking which will require cooperation at every level. The citizens of this county have demonstrated their commitment to this effort.
“The pleas for fairness and equality which we’ve heard today are the same pleas we’ve heard from years prior. Fair treatment under the law, especially for people of color, is essential to the health of our community and the integrity of our legal system. The people who make up our community deserve to breathe in our community.”
Ashworth was elected in November 2019 and is presently serving in her first term. Her office can be reached weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 703/792-6050 or cwoffice@pwcgov.org. The office is highly receptive to the concerns of the Prince William County community, according to Ashworth’s release.
