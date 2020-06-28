Tonight: Gathering for Peace & Justice
The public is invited to a peaceful outdoor program proclaiming Black Lives Matter from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Eldon Farms, 4432 Sperryville Pike in Woodville.
There will be music and speakers with friends in response to recent violent deaths of African American men and women and police brutality.
Speakers will include Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore Sr., Unitarian Universalist Pastor Russ Savage, Rabbi Rose Jacob, Mormon State President John Gehno, Rappahannock Sheriff Connie Compton, Rappahannock Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Christine Smith and Culpeper Branch NAACP President Sandra Reaves-Yates.
There will be remarks from local youth and area elected officials, an ecumenical clergy presentation and voter registration. Providing the music will be Bobby G and Friends, Ms. Marie Davis, Brother Alex Smith.
BLM and Hate Has No Home Here signs welcome, but no political or campaign signs. No firearms will be permitted and guests are advised to physically distance from others and wear a face covering. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets and rain gear, but no food, please.
Make Your Voice Heard advocacy training
The disAbility Resource Center is offering a Zoom training this week for advocates, “Make Your Voice Heard!”
The free, two-day training will be held 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, with a break at noon. The program will discuss the Disability Rights Movement that is more important than ever regarding budgets, services, education, housing, and employment.
Participants will learn about disability history and how to advocate with others to support the independence, accessibility, and inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of society. People with disabilities, family members, and providers are encouraged to participated by registering for both days at drcmakeyourvoiceheard.eventbrite.com.
The National Council on Independent Living and ADAPT provided a grant to make the training possible. For information, contact Deborah Lately at 540/373-2559 or dlately@cildrc.org.
Culpeper Democrats set open house July 1
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee is pleased to announce the opening of its new office at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, in Culpeper.
Committee members and the public are invited to a Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting and Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The office will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning July 6 for up-to-date information, campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Windmore schedules Scenes in the Park
Later this summer, Windmore Foundation for the Arts theater group Stageworks will present three scenes in a Culpeper park.
The audience will be invited to join in with picnic dinners for an evening of fun while enjoying scenes from, “Sure Thing” by David Ives, “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister” by Jack Neary, and Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First.”
More information will be forthcoming as the state opens up and Virginia moves forward into new phases. Check the Windmore website and on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
