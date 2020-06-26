FEMA awards food & shelter grant to Culpeper County
Culpeper County has been chosen to receive $11,388 to supplement food and shelter programs in the community, according to a news release from Culpeper Community Development Corporation.
A national board led by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency made the selection. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, the release stated.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be: 1) private, voluntary non-profit or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter funds can contact Culpeper Community Development Corporation, Cheryl Carter, 602 S. Main St., Suite 3, Culpeper, VA 22701, (540)825-7434 for an application.
Unidirectional flushing next week in North Ridge
Town of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in the North Ridge neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30 through July 2, weather permitting.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. If water discoloration is prolonged, call 540/825-0285.
Shenandoah NP, reopening gradually, generated $129M in ’19 visitor spending
Shenandoah National Park last generated $129 million for the local economy with 1.4 million people visiting its Blue Ridge Mountain beauty.
A new National Park Service report further found visitors spent $96.7 million in communities near the Virginia park, supporting 1,190 local jobs, according to the peer-reviewed analysis by Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service.
“These numbers show the tremendous impacts that Shenandoah and the National Park System have on our local and state economies” said Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak. “Not only do our national parks have beneficial economic impacts, but they also have positive influences on the collective physical and mental wellness of their visitors.
“Especially in times like these; the nation, along with all of our visitors from other countries, need our national parks more than ever. As Shenandoah National Park welcomes back people to the park, we are excited to share these scenic lands and the wildlife within.”
In addition, the report showed $21 billion of direct spending by more than 327 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 340,500 jobs nationally, including 278,000 in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $41.7 billion.
Lodging expenses account for the largest share of visitor spending, about $7.1 billion. The restaurant sector had the next greatest effects with $4.2 billion in economic output. Motor vehicle fuel expenditures were $2.16 billion with retail spending at $1.93 billion.
Visitor spending on lodging supported more than 58,000 jobs and more than 61,000 jobs in restaurants. Visitor spending in the recreation industries supported more than 28,000 jobs and spending in retail supported more than 20,000 jobs.
The interactive report is available at www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
Herring files suit against Alexandria tow company, alleging predatory conduct
Attorney General Mark R. Herring on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Advanced Towing Company of Arlington. The Complaint alleges Advanced Towing violated Virginia and Arlington County towing code provisions, resulting in towing conduct that is “frequently predatory, aggressive, overreaching and illegal,” according to a news release from Herring’s office.
“Virginia consumers should not have to worry about towing companies acting illegally or employing predatory, unsafe business practices,” the attorney general said in a statement. “My team and I will continue to hold towing companies and bad actors accountable when they break the law and take advantage of consumers.”
The complaint alleges Advanced Towing employed tow truck drivers not properly registered with the state, implemented a practice of unsafely towing vehicles, towed vehicles without proper legal authority, unlawfully towed police vehicles and commercial delivery vehicles like Amazon delivery vans, and failed to maintain appropriate contracts with property owners authorizing tows, the release stated.
Herring is seeking restitution on behalf of consumers, civil penalties, attorneys’ fees, and asking the court to ban Advanced Towing from further violating Virginia and Arlington County towing code provisions.
