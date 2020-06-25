Essential rural institutions get Farm Credit grants
Farm Credit of the Virginias has launched a service initiative distributing a total of $6,500 to essential institutions serving rural communities, including the Culpeper area, across Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
An executive leadership team of the Staunton-based lender approved funding for each branch location to donate $250 to a local organization of their choice or provide meals to local first-responder units or institutions benefiting local rural communities.
The goal was to support individuals working in essential roles and on the front lines of the healthcare and food security workforce
“We’re fortunate to be in a financial position that allows us to provide support to our community, particularly during difficult times,” Farm Credit of the Virginias Interim CEO Robert Frazee said in a statement. “Words cannot express our appreciation for the essential workers and institutions that have strengthened our rural communities since the onset of the coronavirus, and long before it.”
Beneficiaries serving local groups included the Prince William Area Disaster Relief Fund, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Love Outreach Food Pantry, Madison Emergency Services Association Food Pantry and Piedmont Environmental Council.
Artists impacted by COVID-19 can apply for grant
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is offering $5,000 grants to Virginia visual artists impacted by Covid-19. Called the Virginia Arts Fellowship Program, 40 visual artists will be selected for the grant.
Eligibility requirements for applicants are: live and work in Virginia; age 21 or older; significant portion of income comes from artwork including sales and lectures and are a tax payer. Apply through July 10 at https://www.vmfa.museum/ Recipients will be notified of grant awards on July 24.
Salem Education Foundation announces scholarships for students in need
The Salem Education Foundation is offering two college scholarships to students from Culpeper and Rappahannock counties experiencing a financial need.
The Phoenix Scholarship is for college students of any accredited institution who are: permanent residents of the counties, have completed at least one year toward their degree and are in clear need of financial help to continue their course of story leading to a degree or professional certification.
The Paul Kite Yancey, Katie Baron Yancey and Mary Lou Phillips Yancey Scholarship is for graduating high school seniors, including those homeschooled in Culpeper or Rappahannock, demonstrating a financial need. Specifically, that attending college would cause significant adverse circumstances beyond their control that would make it impossible to attend college without incurring significant debt.
Salem Education Foundation congratulated the area’s recent high school graduates: “Your dedication through challenging times did not go unnoticed.”
Students may apply for the scholarships at salemeducation.org. For information, contact Scholarship Chairwoman Nancy Sink at brandaph@comast.net.
