‘Elevate Black Artists’ exhibit plannedElevate Culpeper is cultivating a new exhibit in its downtown Culpeper space: Elevate Black Artists.
This community art show will be available to view for at least the month of August, both in person and virtually in the upstairs space at 107 B. East Davis St.
The show is open to all Black artists from Culpeper and the surrounding area. The goal is to curate an exhibit inspired by the themes of equality, hope, peace, progress and love.
Submissions can be in any artistic medium and are due at Elevate Culpeper by July 20, ready for display.
Elevate reserves the right to exclude pieces not appropriate for all audiences. For information, see ElevateCulpeper.com.
High Street railroad work in Gordonsville delayedRailroad crossing work on High Street in the town of Gordonsville has been delayed until June 30-July 1.
Buckingham Branch Railroad, originally scheduled to do the work this week, will repair the railroad crossing near West King Street. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, according to VDOT.
Drivers should check 511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about road closures and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.
Shenandoah accepts campground reservationsShenandoah National Park will begin accepting campground reservations for the 2020 season today, June 24.
Visitors who would like to camp at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain or Dundo campgrounds can go to Recreation.gov or call 877/444-6777 to make reservations from two days up to to six months in advance of their trip. A limited number of campsites will be available on a first come-first served basis.
Lewis Mountain Campground will be available on a first-come-first served basis for the entire 2020 season.
Entrance fees to the park can also be paid in advance by purchasing a digital pass.
Culpeper student makes Germanna CC Dean’s ListGermanna Community College student Sarah French, of Culpeper, made the Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester.
The Dean’s List honors students who have completed at 12 credits or at least six non-developmental credit hours per semester while earning a Grade Point Average of at least 3.5.
Germanna recognizes Dean’s List students for commitment to academic excellence.
Kaine lauds DACA court rulingU.S. Sen. Tim Kaine has released this statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in U.S. Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California:
“President Trump’s decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) plunged hundreds of thousands of innocent young people into legal limbo and wreaked havoc upon nearly every area of American life. I’m so thankful the Court has put an end to this Administration’s ill-conceived broken promise. Congress should now pass the HEROES Act to prevent the deportation of undocumented essential workers during the pandemic and the American Dream and Promise Act to permanently protect these kids and young adults.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.