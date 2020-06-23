Water system flushing in Three Flags starts todayThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in the Three Flags neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, beginning today, June 23 through this Friday, June 26, weather permitting.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary, according to a town news release. Should water discoloration be prolonged, call public works at 540/825-0285.
Virtual public hearing today on Area Plan on Aging ServicesThe Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board/Area Agency on Aging will conduct a virtual Public Hearing at 1 p.m. today, June 23. The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the proposed Area Plan for Aging Services for Fiscal Year 2021.
Anyone unable to participate in the hearing, but wishing to make comments or inquiries, should contact Jim LaGraffe, Executive Director, or Ray Parks, Director of Aging and Transportation Services at Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, P.O. Box 1568, Culpeper, VA 22701, 540/825-3100 or rrcsb@rrcsb.org.
RRCS does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law, in employment matters and in its programs and services. See rrcsb.org/ for public hearing invitation information.
Regional commission meeting this week on YouTubeThe Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet virtually at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, June 24. The meeting will be available on the Commission’s YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ.)
There will be no physical public access and no live public comment period. Public comment may be submitted by 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to planinfo@rrregion.org. The agenda and supporting materials are posted to the Commission website one week in advance of the meeting.
Virtual vegetable grower meetingsVirginia Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of vegetable grower meetings at noon on Zoom starting this Wednesday, June 24 with Entomologist Dr. Tom Kuhar, Virginia Tech and Dr. David Owens, University of Delaware .
This week’s webinar is, “Seasonal Insect Management for Vegetable Crops: Protecting Beneficial Insects While Reducing Arthropods Pests that Damage Vegetable Crops.”
The July 15 meeting will feature Food Scientist Dr. Laura Strawn of Virginia Tech, speaking on, “Food Safety During Covid 19: Protecting Public Health.”
And the August 5 webinar will feature Plant Pathologist Dr. Steve Rideout o f Virginia Tech covering, “Seasonal Plant Disease Management Strategies: Alternatives for Protecting Vegetables from Late Season Diseases.”
For information, contact tohlwile@vt.edu, klove@vt.edu, lmaxey-nay@vt.edu, mark.sutphin@vt.edu, flores69@vt.edu or local extension agent Ashley Appling at ashappling@vt.edu
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations, to participate in this activity, please contact Sharon Broyles at VCE-Fauquier County Office at 540/341-7950 ext. 0 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at least 5 days prior to the events.
Free online wellness programsRappahannock Rapidan Community Service continues its free, “Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop,” June 24 on Zoom.
This workshop will run 9:30 a.m. to noon for Wednesdays, ending July 8. The interactive workshop will cover managing symptoms, working with healthcare teams, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise.
RRCS is also offering the self-directed Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program. This evidence-based workshop runs for six weeks and includes weekly email contact with the leader. The exercise program can reduce pain and improve overall health. Participants able to be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain can find success with Walk With Ease. Registration is ongoing at bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824.
Envelope Children’s DayThe Mother’s Helping Hand Ladies Group will host “Envelope Children’s Day” noon to 4 p.m. on July 11 at 204 Dorothy Lane, off of Ira Hoffman Lane in Culpeper.
Children ages 2 to 12 and moms, too are invited to receive a bagged gift with snacks and “an envelope of happiness.”
Anyone wishing to give a donation or for information can call Chairman Ruth Young at 540/522-1439.
