UVA Community Credit Union awards scholarships to grads
Eighteen local high school seniors, including two Culpeper students, each recently received $1,500 college scholarships from UVA Community Credit Union.
“Education is something you carry with you for a lifetime. That’s why we feel it is so important to give graduating high school seniors a head start in college through the Local High School Scholarship program,” said credit union board chairman Jeffrey C. Moscicki, in a statement.
Scholarship submissions were open to public, private, alternate, and homeschooled students in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, and Rappahannock.
Students submitted essays explaining the best thing they have ever done with their money.
Scholarship recipient Halila Fouad, a 2020 graduate of Culpeper County High School, wrote, in part, “The most pleasing thing I have ever done with my money wasn’t for me, but for my grandma.” Fouad is headed to Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall.
Scholarship recipient Tamea Thrift, a 2020 graduate of Eastern View High School, in her essay, wrote, in part, “My mom helps out everyone else and doesn’t get to take too much time to herself, so helping her out was a must for me.” She is heading to Clark Atlanta University in the fall.
Virtual town hall with senators on recent events, virus
The Center for Nonprofit Excellence of Charlottesville will host a Virtual Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. this Monday, June 22 with U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to address issues top of mind for nonprofits and their community partners during COVID-19 and following the killing of George Floyd.
The Senators will give their perspective on what’s working, what’s not, and what’s still needed at the federal level to build more resilient and equitable communities. During the town hall, there will be an opportunity to submit questions, but questions can also be submitted during registration. Participants are limited to the first 500. Register at http://thecne.org/4ABL
Downtown’s South Main Café back open for indoor dining
Charlie & Litsa’s South Main Café is back open for indoor dining on site at 900 S. Main St. in downtown Culpeper.
In business for more than two decades, the popular diner style eatery named for its owners is a community hub specializing in delicious breakfast fare, burgers and sandwiches. Charlie Kambanellos mans the grill and at 81 shows no sign of slowing down with his wife, Litsa, always at his side.
Charlie wants customers to know they are welcome back inside; per the governor’s latest executive order, restaurant dining rooms may operate at 50 percent occupancy.
Local Democratic committee ribbon cutting & open house
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee is pleased to announce the opening of its new office at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420 in Culpeper.
Committee members and the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house 5 to 7 p.m. on July 1 with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Beginning July 6, the office will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for up-to-date information, campaign materials, activities participation and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
