Here for Good Culpeper fundraiser produces $20K for local businesses
The ongoing Here for Good Culpeper t-shirt fundraiser of Kash Imprints has raised more than $20,000 for local businesses and nonprofits since forming two months ago in response to the pandemic.
Phase two of the program is yet to be launched so community members are invited to join or support the effort at http://kashimprints.com/HereForGood
Kash Imprints has employed its community-based fundraising model nationally, partnering with Well Crafted Wine and Beverage Co. to start a Food and Beverage Community fundraiser, Drink Well for Good at http://kashimprints.com/DrinkWellForGood/
In addition to its fundraisers, the local business continues to print “regular” orders, and is experiencing new demand for items such as custom and blank face masks and coverings, social distancing graphics and touchless tools. For information, contact 540/317-1473 or mail@kashimprints.com.
Board of Supervisors meetings today
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. today, June 2 and at 7 p.m. for its regular monthly meetings. The public may view the meetings at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream. Agenda and supporting documents are at www.boarddocs.com/va/ccva/Board.nsf /public
Caregivers: Strategies for reducing stress
Aging Together will host a free webinar for caregivers at 9:30 a.m. this Thursday, June 4 on Zoom.
Dr. Roddy Kibler, who holds a doctorate from the University of Virginia, will lead the online class providing strategies for reducing stress among caregivers. Having worked with caregivers for many years, he is familiar with the challenges and joys.
In the webinar, Kilby will address unique challenges for caregivers brought on by COVID-19. To register and for the Zoom login, contact info@agingtogether.org—put Kilby in the subject line.
