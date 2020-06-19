Juneteenth Celebration
A celebration of African-American heritage, Juneteenth, will be held, rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. today, June 19 in Yowell Meadow Park in the town of Culpeper.
There will be free food, a community basketball tournament, cornhole, water games and an opportunity to share experiences. To volunteer or donate supplies, message Brianna Reaves or Dada Miles on Facebook. Juneteenth celebrates the liberation of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Friday night from 8 to 11 p.m. at 1809 Restaurant & Lounge in Culpeper Town Square, reggae artist Adwela Dawes will present a special Juneteenth performance.
Juneteenth in Culpeper Town SquareThe newly-opened 1809 Restaurant & Lounge in Culpeper Town Square on Bus. 29 is hosting a community event from 1 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 20 to celebrate Juneteenth.
There will be food, music, corn hole, water games, spades, video game tournament, raffles with prizes and more. Vendors and nonprofit groups are welcome participate.
Later on Saturday night, 1809 will host an 18-and-older All Black Peaceful Protest Party. Wear all black to get in. For information, message Addison Deal or Devin Mosley on Facebook.
Culpeper County, Orange offices closed today for JuneteenthCulpeper County and Town Government Offices will be closed today, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. Culpeper Police Department records and administrative services will also be closed for the newly recognized state holiday.
Orange County government offices, the landfill, and collection sites will also be closed today. The landfill and collection sites in Orange will re-open on normal schedule Saturday, June 20. County Offices will re-open at their modified operating schedules on Monday, June 22.
Drive-thru, walk up to Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s MarketThe Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
The market will be drive-thru only from 7:30 to 9 a.m. On-foot shopping will be permitted from 9:15 a.m. to noon.
People should not enter if they have been sick. Please send only one family member, market sponsor Culpeper Renaissance asks, along with no pets and adherence to social distance – six-feet of space between people.
In addition, one customer per vendor at a time and avoid touching surfaces or products. Use hand sanitizer, if needed, and face masks are highly encouraged. Convenient parking for the Walk-Thru market may be found in the Locust Street parking lot.
Market producers continue to encourage customers to pre-order and pay directly though vendors, if at all possible. Contact information is at culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html
Verdun hosting ‘Celebrate Local’ virtual scavenger huntVerdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville is invited Culpeper County businesses to take part in a virtual scavenger hunt intended to “Celebrate Local.”
The online initiative will be designed to send participants out all over Culpeper to experience unique areas and local businesses. Clues in the scavenger hunt will direct participants to local businesses where they will purchase an item or a service. In exchange for their purchase, participating businesses will provide a keyword for their next clue. Virtual scavenger hunt participants may also be asked to take a picture in front of businesses and post it online in order to receive their next clue.
Businesses interested in participating should contact program director Sean McElhinney ASAP at seanmcel70@gmail.com or (540/937-4920. Businesses are welcome to share unique ideas to help develop the clues directing participants or projects or activities that could be offered to scavenger hunters while visiting.
A Celebration of Resilience from HomeThe National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. presents a Juneteenth program, “A Celebration of Resilience,” all day today, June 19, online at https://nmaahc.si.edu/event/juneteenth-celebration-resilience
Juneteenth marks the country’s second independence day, according to the Smithsonian Institution on the National Mall. Though it has long been celebrated among the African American community, its history has been—until recently—little known to the wider public.
The public is invited to join the virtual event at any time today, and then design their own celebration through online experiences, activities, and videos.
Such experiences can include prerecorded presentations about the history and significance of Juneteenth, including a virtual tour of the “Freedom’s Promise” exhibit with Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch, the Founding Director of the Museum. Those logging on can also listen to a performance of the iconic anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by renowned vocalist Rochelle Rice or create a Juneteenth menu based on recipes in the Sweet Home Café Cookbook.
Or, discover how to trace ancestors in a workshop presented by the Museum’s Robert Frederick Smith Explore Your Family History Center, design a Juneteenth banner or hear an African American folk tale told by renowned storyteller Diane Macklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.