Culpeper Food Closet need of the week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need of assistance, and is continuing to serve the community during COVID-19.
This week the Food Closet is in need of: beef stew, helper meals with meat included and Chunky soups.
Food donations can be dropped off from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact 540/825-1177, culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.
Kaine to host virtual talk on racial justice
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold a virtual discussion at 12:30 p.m. this Friday, June 19 with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Virginia to hear from youth on issues of racial justice and discrimination.
Kaine is pushing for Congress to pass a series of reforms to address systemic racism and inequality, including legislation to reform the criminal justice system, reduce disparities in health care and education, and help close the systemic economic gaps that have only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from Kaines office.
High St. in Gordonsville to close for work
High Street in the town of Gordonsville in Orange County will be closed to through traffic for railroad crossing work June 22 and 23.
Buckingham Branch Railroad will repair the railroad crossing near West King Street. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about the road closures and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.
Windmore seeking board nominations
Windmore Foundation of the Arts, of Culpeper, will hold its annual June membership meeting this year online. On the digital agenda will be voting on a slate of officers, board members, a proposed budget and any bylaw changes.
Windmore members wishing to nominate themselves or or someone else can download the application form at windmorefoundation.org and send by June 20 to info@windmorefoundation.org
Free COVID-19 testing Saturday in Warrenton
Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, June 20 outside of the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 800 Waterloo Rd.
The testing will be open to everyone, those with and without symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The first 500 individuals who arrive will be tested, rain or shine. No referral is needed.
Only those who have previously tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m.
The free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County. Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site.
Those who wish to be tested may enter the test site from Waterloo Road and should be prepared to complete paperwork while waiting.
Face masks are recommended with passengers in the car and especially those experiencing symptoms. Test results will be back, on average, within two to five days.
