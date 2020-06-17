Human Services board meeting today
The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and the Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. today, June 17 in the conference room at Galbreath-Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd.
The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board, at 540/727-0372 ext 360.
The public is invited to attend and everyone must follow the COVID 19 health screenings guidelines and protocol set by the CDC and Virginia Health Department.
STILL MOSTLY LOST on Facebook
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of Mostly Lost, a film identification workshop at the Library of Congress Packard Campus in Culpeper, was cancelled.
But on what would have been the first full day of Mostly Lost 9, the Library of Congress has joined efforts with Cinematek Brussels to virtually stream films that have played during past events yet remain unidentified, according to a news release.
Hosted on the Library of Congress and Cinematek Brussels Facebook pages, the hour long program, “STILL MOSTLY LOST,” will stream at 1 p.m. this Thursday June 18.
Like the successful Mostly Lost workshops, the purpose of STILL MOSTLY LOST is for viewers to relay suggestions as the films are screened. Utilizing the comments section, the audience can build on observations from others which will hopefully lead to titles for these films which have long eluded identification. Those looking to view rarely shown films can break out their detective skills or flex their film history knowledge during the virtual screening that is sure to be fun and entertaining.
Drive-through food distribution
Empowering Culpeper will host another drive-through food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 20 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive, adjacent to Eastern View High School.
Vehicles should enter the Sports Complex from Jonas Road off of Route 666, Greens Corner Road. Everyone will be required to stay inside their cars throughout the distribution process, which may take one to two hours. Residents are asked to be prepared to remain in their cars for an extended length of time.
Between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia Regional Transit will provide a shuttle bus between the Target bus stop and the Sports Complex. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@gmail.com
Ruritan Club cornhole tournament Saturday at Old House
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) this Saturday June 20 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds to Services to Abused Families of Culpeper.
The tournament will feature cash prize, regulation boards, bracket style double elimination at a family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration is available and encouraged for this outside event with social distancing measures in place. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of the month from June – November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
For information and to register, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Arbor Day Foundation recognizes REC
For the 18th year in a row, the Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the Tree Line USA designation to the vegetation management team at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, recognizing utilities that demonstrate best practices in protecting and enhancing forestry.
The REC team has been targeting tree-related outages and cleared more than 2,200 miles of right-of-way in 2019, according to a company release. Contractors use specialized equipment to work safely and to protect the health of the trees they trim.
“Our dedicated team of certified arborists and foresters understand the difference they can make to keep electricity flowing to member-owners,” said Cindy Musick, director of vegetation management. “Just as important, though, they also understand our role in protecting the environment and leaving as many healthy trees as possible.”
