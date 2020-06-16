Lowe’s/LISC small business relief grant deadline this week
This Wednesday is the deadline for small businesses to apply for a COVID-19 relief grant to meet their most immediate needs through an initiative of Lowe’s and Local Initiatives Support Corp.
Eligible expense include rent and utilities, payroll, outstanding debt to vendors, upgrading technology infrastructure and other immediate operational costs.
The Round 4 application period is now open with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST on June 17 to apply at https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-relief-grants/lowes/
The grant will support small businesses and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, especially those businesses in underserved communities owned and led by minorities and women – all groups who often lack access to flexible, affordable capital, according to a company news release.
Applications will be reviewed based on criteria designed to prioritize particularly challenged businesses, and the final grantees will be randomly selected from the top scoring applicants.
Free COVID-19 testing Saturday in Warrenton
Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, June 20 outside of the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 800 Waterloo Rd.
The testing will be open to everyone, those with and without symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The first 500 individuals who arrive will be tested, rain or shine. No referral is needed.
Only those who have previously tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m.
The free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County. Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site.
Those who wish to be tested may enter the test site from Waterloo Road and should be prepared to complete paperwork while waiting.
Face masks are recommended with passengers in the car and especially those experiencing symptoms. Test results will be back, on average, within two to five days.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302.
Women’s Lift Series: Willow Circles
Art therapist Sara Bywaters-Baldwin will lead the latest installment in the online Women’s Lift Series at noon this Thursday June 18 live on Zoom and uploaded later on the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce YouTube and web site.
Bywaters-Baldwin is an advocate, creative, listener and gatherer. Through her work in art therapy and pastoral care over the last 20 years, she has seen the power of integrating body, mind and spirit through the arts within a large range of human experiences.
Through what she calls “Willow Circles”, individuals and groups are invited to hold sacred space for each other while engaging in art prompts geared to reflection, empowerment and change.
In this environment, new roots can form, which can then be transplanted in everyday lives for further growth.
Attendance to one or all Lift Series events is free with an option to donate to the Chamber. Register at the chamber web site to receive the Zoom link.
9th Annual Made in Virginia Awards: entries now accepted
Virginia Living magazine is now accepting submissions and samples, through June 30, for its 9th Annual Made in Virginia Awards.
The contest is open to any Virginia-based business whose products are manufactured in the state and will be available for retail purchase Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, at minimum.
This year’s categories are food, drink (nonalcoholic), style & beauty and home & lifestyle. After judging by editorial staff, winners will be notified in mid-July and featured in the December issue.
For information, contact VictoriaDrake@CapeFear.com or see http://www.virginialiving.com/MIV2020/
Samples should be shipped to:Virginia Living Magazine c/o Made in Virginia Awards 109 E. Cary St. Richmond, VA 23219. For in-person delivery, office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Astronomy for Everyone
Sky Meadows State Park will host an evening of space exploration 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 20 on site at 11012 Edmonds Lane in Delaplane, northern Fauquier County.
The event will begin with a half-hour “Junior Astronomer” program for children ages 5-12 followed by a talk about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. The volunteer Ambassadors of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab will present a half-hour multimedia presentation on the latest in U.S. space research.
After the presentation, attendees will get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. For the remainder of the program, participants can take advantage of Sky Meadows’ dark skies by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by our Dark Sky volunteers.
Have your own telescope? Feel free to bring your scope or binoculars for your own sky exploration. Entrance gates will close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the “Junior Astronomer” and multimedia presentations will be provided.
Parking fees apply. Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be given in the carriage barn with benches provided.
Are you an astronomy enthusiast interested in volunteering for the monthly programs? Contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov.
