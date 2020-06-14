Playgrounds reopen in Booster Park, Barboursville Park in Orange
Playgrounds reopened Saturday at Booster Park, next to the Orange County Airport, and the Barboursville Park, according to a news release from Orange County Parks & Recreation Department.
Patrons are encouraged to follow all precautions outlined by the Governor’s Executive Order 65 and public health agencies by maintaining social distancing while using the playground facilities. COVID-19 safety information is posted at the playground facilities. Parents and guardians should help children follow these precautions to help reduce disease spread. For information, contact 540/672-5435.
Board meeting to be held in HeadStart building, not DSS offices
The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and the Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on June 17 in the conference room at Galbreath-Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd., and not at DSS offices, as previously announced.
The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board, at 540/727-0372 ext 360. Persons needing interpreter services for the hearing impaired an /or vision impairments should notify Clatterbuck no later than one week prior to the meeting.
The public is invited to attend and everyone must follow the COVID 19 health screenings guidelines and protocol set by the CDC, Virginia Health Department and Governor Ralph Northam.
African American appointed State Corporation Commission
Gov. Ralph Northam last week appointed Jehmal Hudson to serve as the next judge on the Virginia State Corporation Commission—the first African American to hold a position on the regulatory body since its inception in 1902, according to a release from the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.
Hudson has particular expertise on energy issues, making him especially qualified to make decisions about our energy future and how to best regulate state utilities.
“As Virginia moves toward implementing a 100 percent clean energy mandate, it will be vital that the SCC helps guide this process in a way that protects both clean air and ratepayers. We also know that after years of powerful energy monopolies putting their thumb on the scale, Virginia’s overdue for needed reforms to ensure a fairer, more just regulatory structure in the Commonwealth – one that prioritizes Virginians over corporate profits,” said League Executive Director Michael Town in a statement. “This is important, difficult work and we are glad Gov. Northam has picked a judge with the breadth of experience and expertise to tackle these challenges head-on.”
Free disease, pain management classes on Zoom
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is offering the Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop on Zoom starting June 17.
The workshop will take place 9:30 – noon for six Wednesdays, ending July 22. The interactive program will cover managing symptoms, working with a healthcare team, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise. Pre-registration is required.
A free Chronic Pain Self-Management program will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays on Zoom July 28 through Sept. 1. The very interactive sessions are also approximately 2.5 hours. Pre-registration is required.
RRCS is continuing to provide at no charge the self-directed, six-week Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease exercise program to reduce pain and increase overall health. This program is a six week program with a weekly email contact from the leader. The class is for people who can be on their feet feet for 10 minutes without increased pain.
Contact bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824 for information.
Culpeper Library reopening Monday
Culpeper County Library will reopen to the public on Monday with limited hours and services.
Closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, the library will reopen with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. Only 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use library services in a social distanced atmosphere and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers will be limited to 90-minutes per day so as to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms will remain closed and there will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
A free virtual hiring event for military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouse swill be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Tuesday, June 16 at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=8d5c46c6-8c15-4f4f-947e-ab18015f1f95.
DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Eastern Region event as veteran unemployment continues to surge. The job fairs are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
“We care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us.”
Free farm animal therapy for at-risk youth, nursing homes
Horse & Soul Counseling at Higgins Hill Farm in Orange County is offering free services to the community.
Nonprofits or other agencies providing services to at-risk youth are invited to offer 15-minute appearance of farm animals on Zoom. Horse & Soul Counseling will also travel to any assisted living facility within a 30-mile radius at no cost. Residents can see horses from the windows or in a social distanced atmosphere.
Farm owners Derek and Tara Higgins believe whole-heartedly in working together as a community to increase the well-being of others, according to a business release. For information, see horseandsoulcounseling.com
Welcome to the discussion.
