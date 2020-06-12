Minutemen to mark 245th muster anniversary
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 245th Anniversary of the Muster of the Patriots created by the third Virginia Convention in 1775 at 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 13 at the Minutemen monument off of Monument Lane in the town of Culpper.
With the counties of Fauquier, Orange and Culpeper meeting their quota of men and training in what is now Yowell Meadow Park, the group of citizen soldiers became the Culpeper Minute Men. This year’s celebration coincides with Flag Day.
Saturday’s event will be covered by the VASSAR Color Guard and there will be wreath presentations by various CAR, DAR and SAR chapters. As in past years there will be 12 biographies read from the original Minute Men.
This year’s honorees will be Captain Abraham Buford, Simeon Buford, Captain John Chilton, John Colvin, Lewis Corbin, Jonathan Cowherd, John Deane, John Dulin, Samuel Elliott, Henry Fewell, Henry Field and John Freeman. For information, contact ccj1947@gmail.com or 540/222-9603.
Reconciliation prayer vigil Saturday
Erick Kalenga, pastor of His Village Baptist Church in Culpeper, is hosting a prayer vigil on Saturday, June 13, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Culpeper Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive.
“If we can protest, we can pray,” Kalenga said in a statement.
For more information visit His Village Church Facebook page or the website, hisvillage.org.
Human Services Board meetingThe regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on June 17 at 1835 Industry Dr.
For information, contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.
Gold Cup will run without spectatorsThe 95th annual running of the Virginia Gold Cup, cancelled in May due to COVID-19, will be held June 27 without spectators at Great Meadow in The Plains, Fauquier County.
The horse race will be livestreamed for free.
“We wanted to provide a venue for the steeplechase/racing industry to be able to get horses out and receive some financial support in the form of purse money,” said Dr. William Allison, Virginia Gold Cup Association chairman, in a statement. “Jockeys and trainers have continued training their horses all spring without having anywhere to run them. This will provide a great opportunity.”
Race meets have been cancelled all spring, leaving the horse industry with unprecedented hardship, according to news release. The steeplechase community has come together to try and maintain the employment of more than 1,000 jockeys, trainers and many others on farms that exercise and care for the horses. The June 27 event V will provide purse money for participants and provide a tangible boost for equine employment.
According to a 2019 report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the horse industry brings more than $2 billion annually in economic development to Virginia. There are more than 183,643 horses in the state that provide approximately 38,874 jobs. The report stated there are 30.5 percent or one million households that contain horse enthusiast in Virginia.
Museum chat about Harlem Renaissance The curatorial team at National Museum of African American History and Culture recently released a new online video highlighting a creative cultural burst. Tulani Salahu-Din discusses the emergence of the New Negro Renaissance, also known as the Harlem Renaissance, during World War I.
Following the Great Migration and the racial violence of the Red Summer in 1919, the New Negro Renaissance represented a rebirth of African American arts—including literature, music, dance, and more—as a movement of artistic self-determination and self-expression, according to a release from the Museum, a Smithsonian Institution located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The Harlem Renaissance encompassed poetry and prose, painting and sculpture, jazz and swing, opera and dance. What united these diverse art forms was their realistic presentation of what it meant to be black in America, what writer Langston Hughes called an “expression of our individual dark-skinned selves,” as well as a new militancy in asserting their civil and political rights, the Museum states at its web site.
Among the Renaissance’s most significant contributors were intellectuals W.E.B. Du Bois, Marcus Garvey, Cyril Briggs, and Walter Francis White; electrifying performers Josephine Baker and Paul Robeson; writers and poets Zora Neale Hurston, Effie Lee Newsome, Countee Cullen; visual artists Aaron Douglas and Augusta Savage; and an extraordinary list of legendary musicians, including Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Eubie Blake, Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Ivie Anderson, Josephine Baker, Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton, and countless others.
Search Curator Chats Series NMAAHC to view the ongoing video program.
