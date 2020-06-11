Reconciliation prayer vigil Saturday
Erick Kalenga, pastor of His Village Baptist Church in Culpeper, is hosting a prayer vigil on Saturday, June 13, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Culpeper Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive.
“If we can protest, we can pray,” Kalenga said in a statement.
For more information visit His Village Church Facebook page or the website, hisvillage.org.
Minutemen to mark 245th muster anniversary
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 245th Anniversary of the Muster of the Patriots created by the third Virginia Convention in 1775 at 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 13 at the Minutemen monument off of Monument Lane in the town of Culpper.
With the counties of Fauquier, Orange and Culpeper meeting their quota of men and training in what is now Yowell Meadow Park, the group of citizen soldiers became the Culpeper Minute Men. This year’s celebration coincides with Flag Day.
Saturday’s event will be covered by the VASSAR Color Guard and there will be wreath presentations by various CAR, DAR and SAR chapters. As in past years there will be 12 biographies read from the original Minute Men.
This year’s honorees will be Captain Abraham Buford, Simeon Buford, Captain John Chilton, John Colvin, Lewis Corbin, Jonathan Cowherd, John Deane, John Dulin, Samuel Elliott, Henry Fewell, Henry Field and John Freeman. For information, contact ccj1947@gmail.com or 540/222-9603.
What’s next for opening Virginia webinar
Jeannine Uzel, MSN, RN, Director of Public Health Nursing with the Virginia Department of Health will host a webinar at noon today addressing, “Next Steps as We open Virginia.” The virtual class is full, but the class will be posted at virginianurses.com/page/COVID-19Resources
Uzel will provide an update related to COVID-19 across the Commonwealth. The webinar will explore current data and trends seen as restrictions are loosened, updates for nursing professionals, how contact tracing staff and tools are being utilized, and what is known about the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome being identified in children.
Sunday Silent Comedy Watch Party on YouTube
The Silent Comedy Watch Party is a weekly live-streamed silent film show with live piano accompaniment co-hosted by film historian Steve Massa and silent film accompanist Ben Model, who has played many times in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper, still shuttered due to COVID-19.
The shows streams live at 3 p.m. Sundays on YouTube, free of charge. Each episode presents three slapstick comedy shorts from the silent film era, accompanied live on piano by Model. The films are around 10-14 minutes apiece, and each is given a brief introduction with points of interest related to the performers and the copy of the film itself.
The show is streamed live from Model’s living room with Massa piped in digitally from his apartment. The films are primarily culled from DVDs released by Model’s Undercrank Productions label, many of which are sourced from rare archival prints preserved by the Library of Congress or the USC Hugh M. Hefner Moving Image Archive; selected shorts are presented courtesy of Kino Lorber, Lobster Films, The Blackhawk Films Collection, Milestone Films, and the EYE Filmmuseum.
Each episode of The Silent Comedy Watch Party is archived on YouTube for viewing after the livestream ends. Subscribe Model’s blog at https://www.silentfilmmusic.com/blog/ for information and announcements about the show or to his YouTube channel.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need of assistance, and is continuing to serve the community during COVID-19. This week the Food Closet is in need of: canned meat (Treet, Spam, chicken, tuna), canned fruit and single serve applesauce cups, rice and pasta side dishes.
Food donations cann be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact 540/825-1177, culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.
Updated grab-and-go food sites
Culpeper Human Services has updated the locations of its grab and go meals for youth 18 and younger. Free meals may be picked up 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. and Sycamore Park Elementary School 451 Radio Lane.
For information, contact Dorenda Pullen, Culpeper Human Services, at 540/829-2124.
