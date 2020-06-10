Salvation Army Food Distribution
A distribution of free food will be held 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, June 13 at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 133 E. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper.
When arriving, cars will be asked to park in a designated spot and occupants asked to stay in the vehicle. A volunteer will bring out a bag of food to recipients.
Senior Care Cool Program now openRappahannock Rapidan Community Services has partnered with Dominion Energy and the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services to provide single-room air conditioners or fans to seniors that need additional help cooling their homes.
Eligible seniors must be 60 years or older and live in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties with income limits at or below $1,595 monthly for a single person or $2,155 monthly for a married couple.
The Senior Cool Care Program is open June through September. For information or to apply contact Poppy Foddrell at 540/825-3100 ext. 3427.
CCPS purging old student recordsGraduates of Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School, in June 2015, who would like to have their student file are asked to please contact their respective guidance department no later than July 15.
This is for students who earned their high school diploma only not for students who withdrew from Culpeper County Schools.
Pandemic Resource Call CenterHaving difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic? Local partners have established a centralized information call center for those needing help at 540/445-1170.
This line is for residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock requiring assistance with finding housing, medical, finances, food, mental health, elder care and support and transportation.
The call center, with information on available resources and services in the five counties, is partnership of the Rappahanock-Rapidan Regional Commission, Community Services Board and Aging Together.
Verdun hosting ‘Celebrate Local’ scavenger huntVerdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville is inviting Culpeper County businesses to take part in a virtual scavenger hunt intended to “Celebrate Local.”
The online initiative will send participants out all over Culpeper to experience unique areas and local businesses. Clues in the scavenger hunt will direct participants to local sites where they will purchase an item or a service.
In exchange for their purchase, participating businesses will provide a keyword for the next clue. Virtual scavenger hunt participants may also be asked to take a picture in front of businesses and sites to post online to receive their next clue.
Businesses interested in participating should contact program director Sean McElhinney ASAP at seanmcel70@gmail.com or (540/937-4920. Businesses are welcome to share unique ideas to help develop the clues directing participants or projects and activities for scavenger hunters while visiting.
“Be creative! We are hoping to provide a fun and exciting experience that gets people back out to experience the community,” according to a news release from Verdun Adventure Bound.
