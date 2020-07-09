Virtual town hall today on Culpeper CARES grant fundingAttention small business owners and nonprofits in the town and county of Culpeper: the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 1 p.m. today, July 9 to explain application and eligibility for the Culpeper CARES grant program.
It is a new $3.3 million grant program to assist Culpeper small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. The program is funded using federal CARES Act funds provided to the town and county of Culpeper and will be administered by Community Investment Collaborative of Charlottesville.
The grant application will open July 14 and close at midnight on July 21. Those who register in advance at https://cicville.org/culpeper-cares/ will be sent a link to the Lenderfit grant application.
Qualifying businesses will be awarded grants of up to $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000, depending on number of employees.
The program’s primary purpose is to provide immediate relief to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. Culpeper local government hopes to help them remain open through the emergency and address gaps that may exist among complementary programs.
Join Paige Read, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, to learn about the Culpeper Cares Grant program and how to apply. For information on joining the town hall by Zoom or teleconference, see https://members.culpeperchamber.com/events/details/culpeper-chamber-of-commerce-town-hall-on-culpeper-cares-37914
Public hearing today on town application for COVID-19 fundsThe Culpeper Town Council will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. today, July 9 to solicit public input on the town’s intent to apply to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for Community Development Block Grant funding of up to $850,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
The public hearing will be held in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there may be a limit of the number of persons permitted to be present in the meeting room; however, anyone desiring to make comments in person will be given the opportunity to enter the meeting room to do so.
The public may submit comments in advance to pread@culpeperva.gov, by mail to Paige Read, Town of Culpeper, 400 S. Main Street, Culpeper VA 22701, or by phone at 540/272-4167. This Public Hearing is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on accessibility should contact the Town Clerk at 400 S. Main St., Suite 105, Culpeper, Virginia. Phone: 540/829-8240 / fax: (540) 829-8249 / For TTY/TDD service, use the Virginia Relay Service by dialing 711, or email: clerksoffice@culpeperva.gov.
Car wash to benefit Culpeper Food Closet
The Culpeper Young Professionals, a group of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, are hosting a charity car wash on July 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Culpeper Car Wash, 618 Sperryville Pike, to benefit the Culpeper Food Closet.
Two dollars from each car wash will be donated to the Culpeper Food Closet. Volunteers from the Young Professionals will be greeting visitors, cleaning tires and drying cars to raise more donations for the Culpeper Food Closet.
For more information visit culpeperchamber.com or call 540/825-8628.
Yoga at Booster Park in OrangeOrange County Parks & Recreation is resuming some small scale outdoor programs this summer.
One of the first is Yoga at Booster Park to be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday evenings on the pavilion stage in the park near the Orange Airport, at 11177 Bloomsbury Rd.
Pre-registration is required by August 3 and no walk-ins will be allowed. To maintain 10-feet physical distancing, class size will be limited to six.. Participants will be required to provide and bring their own equipment (yoga mat, water bottle, etc.). No equipment will be shared. For information, see https://orangecountyva.gov/300/Parks-Recreation or contact 540/672-5435.
Human Services Board meetingThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15 in the conference room at Galbreath-Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on the accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board, at 540/ 727-0372 ext. 360. People needing interpreter services for the hearing impaired and/or vision impairments must notify her no later than a week prior to the meeting.
The public is invited to attend the board meeting. Everyone must follow COVID-19 health screenings guidelines and protocol which set by the CDC, Virginia Health Department and Governor Ralph Northam.
REC Annual Meeting to be held virtually; board voting openRappahannock Electric Cooperative, for the first time in company history, will hold its Annual Meeting virtually on Wednesday, August 19. There will be no in-person participation to protect the health and safety of its member-owners during the COVID-19 crisis.
During the meeting, three members will be elected to REC Board of Directors. Member-owners will have the option to participate in the meeting remotely online or send in their proxy designation forms prior to the meeting.
As of July 1, REC customers with a valid email address can now select board members at https://www.myrec.coop/res/index.cfm or at MyREC SmartHub. Customers can also complete and mail in the proxy designation form when it arrives by U.S. Mail. Proxy forms, either online or by mail, must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Registration for the Annual Meeting opens at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13 and closes at 5 p.m. on August 14. Register at www.myrec.coop/register or call 1-800-552-3904. Only registered members will receive instructions to join the remote Annual Meeting on Aug. 19 to cast their vote live.
Member-owners will automatically be registered to win prizes if they complete and return the proxy designation form: by July 15—qualify for one of 30 $250 cash prizes; by August 1—qualify for one of 14 $100 cash prizes or by August 10—qualify for one of 10 $50 cash prizes.
Members who register to participate in the remote Annual Meeting on August 19, rather than sending in a proxy designation form, will be entered to win other prizes including up to $100 in cash as well as gift cards.
