Senator Kaine to volunteer at food bank in FredericksburgU.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 8, will visit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank new distribution site in Woodford.
He will learn about the organization’s work to support the community during this pandemic and then join volunteers to distribute food to clients, according to a release from the senator’s office.
Variety store grand openingThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of JRS Variety Store at 5 p.m. this Friday, July 10.
Situated in an upstairs suite at 1751 N. Main St. downtown, the shop was established to give the people of Culpeper a place to buy and sell handmade, new, used, chic to sheik and antiques, according to a a chamber release. It’s said to be a treasure hunters gold mine.
The grand opening celebration will be held in person and on Facebook Live at the chamber page.
Va. prisons, local jails get surgical masks through Alliance partnershipThe REFORM Alliance partnered with the Virginia COVID-19 Equity Leadership Task Force to recently give 85,000 three-ply FDA approved surgical masks to the Virginia Department of Corrections and 85,000 masks to local and regional jail facilities. Every person who is incarcerated and every jail and correctional facility staff in Virginia will receive two masks, according to a news release.
“I am grateful for the REFORM Alliance’s generous support and dedication to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities throughout Virginia, and in prisons and jails across the country,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “As the Commonwealth continues to reopen and restrictions are lifted, all people should continue to wear masks to stay safe and healthy.”
“We can’t defeat COVID-19 until we defeat it inside of our prisons and jails,” said REFORM Alliance CEO Jessica Jackson. “These masks will help protect incarcerated people and corrections staff, including security officers, law enforcement, health services, and administrative personnel from the virus and keep surrounding communities safe.”
As of Tuesday, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County. Statewide as of Tuesday, 1,515 inmates had tested positive for the contagious illness and 72 staff members, according to the Virginia Dept. of Corrections. Eleven inmates have died from the novel cornonavirus.
“The Equity Leadership Task Force is dedicated to serving vulnerable populations and those at elevated risk for contracting COVID-19, which includes those who reside and work in correctional facilities,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
“In this way, our partnership with REFORM Alliance is a great example of how the Commonwealth of Virginia is emerging as a case study for the nation in how to address equity, even during a crisis,” Underwood said.
“We know that congregate settings have presented unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these masks will certainly support our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” said VDEM State Coordinator Curtis Brown. “This collaboration is critical to ensure all of the people who are incarcerated in Virginia and those who work at these facilities have sufficient personal protective equipment.”
School Board Work sessionThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 13 in the Floyd T. Binns Middle School gymnasium.
Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required.
Culpeper County Planning Commission meeting tonight at Eastern ViewThe Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight, July 8 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.
On the agenda is a work session, “Introduction to Greenwood Solar LLC Site Plan.” Culpeper County Planning & Zoning staff will provide an update and overview of an initial site plan submitted by Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources to build a utility scale solar generation plant on up to 1,000 acres of farmland along Batna and Blackjack roads near Stevensburg.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors in October of 2018 approved a conditional use permit for the project.
NextEra has submitted voluminous documents related to the solar initiative available for public view on the Culpeper County BoardDocs site. The company in May paid Culpeper County $109,500 in site plan and project fees.
Social distancing measures may be implemented at the planning commission meeting. Attendees are asked to be aware for signage. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream and on Comcast Public Access Channel 10 or, Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
Submit public comment remotely at Publiccomment@culpepercounty.gov, Voicemail: (540)727-3444, extension 357 followed by # or mail to Culpeper County Administration Attn: Public Comment 302 N. Main St. Culpeper, VA 22701.
Culpeper Democrats office hoursThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper.
The community is welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
