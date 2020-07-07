Daughters present Youth Citizenship Award to Stevensburg student
On behalf of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, Culpeper Christian School Principal Mike Owings presented the Youth Citizenship Award at the school’s 8th grade graduation ceremony on June 12.
The recipient of the DAR award was Madison Marie Kamphuis, daughter of Jason and Meghann Van Wingerden Kamphuis of Stevensburg.
The Youth Citizenship award is given to students in grades five through eleven who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
Gade to speak at Madison GOP Women’s meeting next month
The newly elected Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Daniel Gade, will be the guest speaker at the Madison County Republican Women’s meeting at 6:30 p .m. on Tuesday, August 18.
Gade is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army who holds a Ph.D. in public administration and policy. He will run against U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, in November.
The Republican Women will offer a corn beef and cabbage dinner at the upcoming meeting for $8 including great sides and desserts. Everyone is invited to attend the informative presentation at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Rd., Rt. 722 at the north traffic light. For information, contact 540/923-4109.
Food Closet—Need of the week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s needs are canned beef stew, canned spaghetti meals and Chicken Helper meals.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.
Children’s Day in town this weekend
The Mother’s Helping Hand ladies group is sponsoring “Envelope Children’s Day” from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 11 at 204 Dorothy Lane in Culpeper.
The children of Culpeper, ages 3 to 12, are invited for nice prizes and a day of fun. Participants are asked to please follow organizer’s directions for the children upon entering. Anyone wishing to give a donation should contact Chairwoman Ruth Young at 540/522-1439.
Astronomy for Everyone
Sky Meadows State Park will host an evening of space exploration 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 on site at 11012 Edmonds Lane in Delaplane, northern Fauquier County.
The event will begin with a half-hour “Junior Astronomer” program for children ages 5-12 followed by a talk about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. The volunteer Ambassadors of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab will present a half-hour multimedia presentation on the latest in U.S. space research.
After the presentation, attendees will get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. For the remainder of the program, participants can take advantage of Sky Meadows’ dark skies by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by our Dark Sky volunteers.
Have your own telescope? Feel free to bring your scope or binoculars for your own sky exploration. Entrance gates will close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the “Junior Astronomer” and multimedia presentations will be provided.
Parking fees apply. Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be given in the carriage barn with benches provided.
Are you an astronomy enthusiast interested in volunteering for the monthly programs? Contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov.
