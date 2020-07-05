Board of Supervisors to meet on Tuesday
On Tuesday, July 7, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in person in the auditorium at Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper.
The board will discuss budget questions relating to building and zoning, CARES funding, the schools CIP fund and the personal property tax relief rate, among other things.
Complete agendas for both meetings are available at www.boarddocs.com/va/ccva/board.nsf/public .
Local Democratic Committee has new office hours
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at their new office, 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper.
The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Water flushing to occur downtown
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing valve exercising methods throughout the water distribution system in the downtown area beginning Monday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 8, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration be prolonged, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
PATH Foundation announces $1.5M in grants
The PATH Foundation announced in a news release a new Community Resilience grant cycle to support nonprofit organizations, with $1.5M in available funding. The grants were created in response to the difficulties many nonprofits are facing due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With applications opening on July 6 and closing July 31, the Community Resilience grant cycle is one of many strategies the PATH Foundation is enacting to assist during the pandemic.
Community Resilience grants are a one-time, competitive process for general operating funds, up to $75,000, intended to help strengthen nonprofits as they continue their work.
Organizations that are eligible for community resilience grants include: 501©3 and 501©6 nonprofit organizations and religious organizations, if the religious organization’s request is for an established program that serves the larger community. Please contact PATH Foundation staff at info@pathforyou.org if you are unsure of your organization’s eligibility or have other questions.
To learn more, visit www.pathforyou.org, or email info@pathforyou.org.
CAYA Coalition to hold 5th annual run
The CAYA Coalition is holding their 5th annual Run For Your Life 5K at Verdun Adventure Bound on Sept. 19. Proceeds from this event will be used to support drug addiction prevention programs in our area.
Verdun’s rugged terrain for its 5K trail provides an analogy for those overcoming addiction. An individual who faces their addiction disorder faces the unknown terrain of sobriety. There will be uncertain storms to weather and challenging terrain to overcome.
For more information please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Rixeyville/CAYARunForYourLife
