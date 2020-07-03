Water flushing to occur downtown
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing valve exercising methods throughout the water distribution system in the downtown area beginning Monday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 8, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration be prolonged, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
Public hearing will be July 9
The Culpeper Town Council will hold a public hearing to solicit public input on their intent to apply to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding of up to $850,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
Virginia’s Community Development Block Grant program provides funding to eligible units of local government to address community economic development, community improvement projects, community infrastructure projects (to include water services, wastewater services, drainage improvements and street improvements), community innovation and urgent needs funding.
Culpeper County received CDBG funding in 2015 for the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission Farm & Food Plan.
The public hearing will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Meeting Room in the Economic Development Center, 803 South Main St., Culpeper, Virginia.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there may be a limit to the number of persons permitted in the meeting room; however, anyone desiring to make comments in person will be given the opportunity to enter the meeting room to do so.
The public may submit comments in advance by email to pread@culpeperva.gov , by mail to Paige Read, Town of Culpeper, 400 S. Main Street, Culpeper VA 22701, or by phone at 540-272-4167. Additionally, all advance comments and questions must be received by 5 p.m. July 8, and will be read at the meeting.
State police urge holiday safety
With Virginia having moved into Phase Three of Governor Northam’s COVID-19 guidelines, the Virginia State Police is encouraging everyone to plan ahead for their celebratory travel plans this coming holiday weekend.
“Summer days are filled with celebration, including vacations, outdoor festivals and backyard cookouts, but no matter where your plans take you, please make safety your priority,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent in a news release.
“Regardless of the distance you’re traveling this week—across the country or around the corner—remember to buckle up, eliminate distractions and never drive buzzed or drunk. If we all do our small part, we increase everyone’s chances of having a safer holiday weekend,” Settle said.
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the coming holiday weekend, Virginia State Police will increase patrols Friday through midnight Sunday as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.).
During last year’s three-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 79 drunk drivers. In addition, state troopers cited 5,517 speeders and 1,774 reckless drivers, issued 742 individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. During the three-day July 4, 2019 holiday counting period, there were seven traffic deaths on Virginia highways.
If planning to drink alcohol at a July 4 function, plan ahead and arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, or utilize public transportation to be certain you get home safely.
With increased holiday patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road.
Car wash to benefit Culpeper Food Closet
The Culpeper Young Professionals, a group of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, are hosting a charity car wash on July 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Culpeper Car Wash, 618 Sperryville Pike, to benefit the Culpeper Food Closet.
Two dollars from each car wash will be donated to the Culpeper Food Closet. Volunteers from the Young Professionals will be greeting visitors, cleaning tires and drying cars to raise more donations for the Culpeper Food Closet.
For more information visit culpeperchamber.com or call 540/825-8628.
