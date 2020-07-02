Today, town to fix Blue Ridge handrail
The town of Culpeper’s Public Works Department will install a galvanized handrail today, July 2, on South Blue Ridge Avenue, between Culpeper and Locust streets, as part of a sidewalk improvement project.
Installation will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a work zone detouring traffic between Cameron and Scanlon streets. Motorists and pedestrians should expect minor delays, and are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions on this primary corridor and drive slowly around this work zone, the department said in a statement Wednesday.
Have questions? Call the Public Works Department at 540-825-0285.
Red Cross plans blood drive, free antibody testing
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at Battlefield Automotive, 10411 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper. Appointments are available for the blood drive, at which free COVID-19 antibody testing also will be available.
For details or to sign up, call Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673.
Program aims to help local residents avoid eviction
People Inc. is now offering rent and mortgage assistance to eligible residents unable to make payments and facing eviction due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the rent and mortgage relief program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, on Thursday.
Eligible residents must reside in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison County, Orange or Rappahannock counties.
“People Inc. will now be able to help families avoid eviction due to factors beyond their control,” said People Inc. Director of Housing Services Kyle Sensabaugh in a statement Monday. “We are thankful for this opportunity from DHCD to help families remain in their homes during the ongoing pandemic.”
Eligible circumstances include a layoff due to the pandemic, inability to work due to contracting the virus and inability to work to care for children while daycare centers and schools remain closed, among other circumstances. Assistance extends to residents who have rent or mortgage payments past due beginning April 1, 2020, and onward.
Recipients must also meet area market income guidelines and owe rent or mortgage payments that fall beneath a certain fair market rate for the area. Payments will be made directly to landlords, property management companies or mortgage lending institutions.
For information, call the People Inc. hotline at 833/437-0114.
