New UVA Community Credit Union board of directors voted in
UVA Community Credit Union recently announced results of its board of directors election held during a virtual annual meeting on June 3.
Incumbents Pamela W. Higgins and Rob Walker Freer were reelected, Higgins as vice chairwoman and Freer as secretary. Lynn Richman Bell, Michael A. Mallory and Rob Neil were appointed as directors by credit union members to a two-year term.
“The credit union has been fortunate in the caliber of our board,” said Alison DeTuncq, credit union president and CEO. “The guidance and leadership that our board members provide has been instrumental in our achieving the financial strength and security that we have today.”
At its annual meeting, the credit union highlighted its financial strength, surpassing $1 billion in assets for the first time, as well as steps it has taken to assist members through the pandemic. “As the extent of the economic consequences of sheltering in place became evident, we expanded programs already under way, created new ones, and worked with the SBA to provide Paycheck Protection Program relief to our business members who needed it,” DeTuncq said. “We also proactively worked on an individual basis with members experiencing financial difficulties.”
Overnight water system flushing this week downtown
The Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing overnight unidirectional flushing of the town water distribution system in the downtown area 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning this Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 15 weather permitting.
A workzone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this primary corridor and drive slowly around this work zone.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should discoloration be prolonged, contact public works at 540/825-0285.
School Board work session Monday night
The Culpeper County School Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. this Monday, July 13 in the Floyd T. Binns Middle School gymnasium. Social distancing will be observed and face masks required.
2nd Annual 1455 Literary Festival online starting July 1
6The Winchester-based non-profit literary arts organization, 1455, will host its Second Annual Literary Festival July 16 through Saturday, July 18 on Zoom and Facebook Live.
The organization was named for the year Gutenberg’s printing press started printing books on a prolific scale.
Featuring an incredible lineup of authors, poets, educators, and creatives, this week’s free online 1455 festival will focus on the power of storytelling and the crucial role it plays in creative and academic fields, as well as the business and political arena.
Presentations will feature diverse array of talent from more than 50 participants including best-selling authors, local and award-winning writers, brand new published authors, journalists, professors, and local artisans and leaders from the political, business, and academic fields. Highlights will include Edgar Award winner Angie Kim, National Book Award finalist Karen Bender, Jane Friedman, E. Ethelbert Miller, and keynote author Adrienne Miller.
“We are committed to providing content that is inclusive, informative, and useful not only to writers, but readers. As such, we endeavor to make our events free to the public, and celebrating creativity and building community is our priority,” said Executive Director Sean Murphy in a statement. “We’re able to reach so many more people through our online platform, as well as engage authors and panel members from across the U.S.”
The multi-day event will be a celebration of community to include a keynote address by Miller, former fiction editor at Esquire, a diverse selection of panel discussions, workshops, poetry events and even, virtual happy hours. Several of the panels will feature faculty from local universities, including George Mason, Marymount Hollins and Shenandoah University.
For information, contact sean@1455litarts.org or see 1455litarts.org/
Free drop-off dial gauge pressure canner testing from VEC Culpeper
The Culpeper Unit of Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering free testing for dial gauge pressure canner lids, which must be checked every year for accuracy.
Lids may be placed in a drop off box at the office, 101 S. West St. in Culpeper. Those dropping off should include their name and contact information on the lid. Participants will be called when the lid is ready for pick up.
For information, contact 540/727-3435 or Becky Gartner, Extension Agent, Family & Consumer Sciences at rebes13@vt.edu.
Salem VFD to present drive-in showing of ‘The Princess Bride’
As movie theater closures continue into a fifth month due to the global pandemic, one local group of emergency first responders is getting creative in offering some old-fashioned community entertainment in a safe environment—“As you wish.”
A drive-in presentation of Rob Reiner’s 1987 quote-worthy, classic fairy tale adventure, “The Princess Bride,” will be screened starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1 in the parking lot at Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, located at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd., off of Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County.
A suggested donation is $15 per car and the parking lot will open at 7:30 on movie night. Concessions will be available for sale and lawn chair viewing is welcome.
The Rated PG film is based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman. In fact, Rob Reiner’s father, the recently deceased, Carl Reiner, gave him the novel and it sparked a desire to make it into a film, according to a 2017 article in Variety. The tale is about “the beautiful Buttercup and the love of her life, Westley, who, with the help of a Spanish fencing master and a massive wrestler from Greenland, rescues her from the evil Prince Humperdinck to whom she is engaged,” the article states.
Landscape webinar with extension agent and Montpelier
Join Culpeper County extension agent Ashley Appling and Montpelier Curator of Horticulture Allyson Whalley for a free, interactive Zoom presentation at 10 a.m. on July 16 as they team up to explore common pests and diseases found in the landscape.
Learn to diagnose problems, different methods of control and resources to help combat landscape problems, seasonal pests and diseases. To register and for the Zoom link, contact Appling at 540/727-3435 or ashappling@vt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.