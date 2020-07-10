Drive-by food pantry tonight
Bethel House of God and Heaven Gate Church will be distributing free provisions at a drive-by food pantry 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight, July 10 at 15040 Jats Drive in Brandy Station, next to Rice Tire. This event is first come first serve and no sign up is needed.
Interaction Committee meeting today
The Culpeper County & Town Interaction Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, July 10 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agenda is streamlining the application process for new businesses.
In accordance with the Declarations of Emergency and to protect the public health, as well as the health of the committee members, staff and the audience, a distancing requirement of 6 feet separation between all persons attending the meeting will be in place.
Children’s Day this Saturday
From noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 11, the Mothers Helping Hands of Northridge Apartments will be handing out envelopes with money, snacks and gift certificates to all children ages 2 to 12. The free program will be held outside at 204 Dorothy Lane in Culpeper.
The Mothers Helping Hands have previously raised more than $1,000 for St. Jude’s and really like working with children.
Free live music at Ole Country Store
Enjoy live gospel, bluegrass and classic country outside the Ole Country Store from 6 to 10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 11.
Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and set up in the grassy area beside the store, located along U.S. Route 29 next to Lake Pelham Adventures in Culpeper.
Rain or shine event will held under a tent. Parking is limited so the event will be considered full once all parking is taken.
Rappahannock County bridge work to begin
The Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) bridge over Keyser Run near Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) in Rappahannock County.
Beginning July 13, the road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge. Weather permitting, the bridge will reopen to traffic Aug. 28. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.
The existing Keyser Run bridge was built in 1956 and has a posted weight restriction of six tons. Once construction is complete, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.
For information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, see http://www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
Red Cross blood drive and free antibody testing
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17 at Battlefield Automotive, 10411 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper. Appointments are available for the blood drive at which free COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available.
For information or to sign up, contact Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673.
Turn lanes at Clevengers Corner to open
Motorists on Route 211 (Lee Highway) at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) in Culpeper County should expect a new traffic pattern next week.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Virginia Department of Transportation will switch traffic to the new offset left turn lanes on Route 211 in both directions.
The new left-turn lanes at Clevengers Corner are designed to provide better visibility of oncoming traffic and improve traffic flow, particularly during the afternoon commute.
During the switch, which will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the crossover will be closed. Motorists on Route 229 or drivers exiting the business at Route 211 will need to use the median crossovers immediately east and west of Route 211 for U-turns.
After the traffic switch and continuing until the end of the month, drivers should expect intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times to complete final tasks for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.