County Board calls special meeting
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be live-streamed at www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream. It will also be available on Comcast Public Access Channel 10, and Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
Discussion items on the agenda include a report by Bill Ooten, director of emergency services, the FY21 budget and methods to facilitate public access and comment among other items.
RRCS Board to meet Tuesday
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold an open, online meeting on Tuesday, April 14 at 1 pm to discuss the effects of COVID-19 and potential responses. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information, or call 540/825-3100, ext. 3146.
Public Works Committee to meet
On Tuesday, April 14, the Culpeper Public Works Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the board room of the administration building at 203 N. Main Street.
Kindergarten registration
Though schools are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, preparations have begun for the 2020-21 school year.
Kindergarten and preschool registration has begun online. Those who have a child ages 3 to 5 years of age by September 30 should visit the Culpeper County Public Schools main webpage at culpeperschools.org for details on a child’s eligibility to enroll and how to begin the enrollment process for your child.
Easter bunny visits Culpeper
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, Culpeper Town Police will escort the Easter Bunny through neighborhoods across Culpeper. See Star-Exponent.com for the complete story and information, or visit the police department’s Facebook page for a list of which neighborhoods they will visit.
Salvation Army providing free items
For those with a need for toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant cleaner and dry goods, the Salvation Army can help.
“There’s no need to panic,” said commanding officer, Lieutenant Jared Martin. “The community is coming together to help each other. If you have a need, visit us and we’ll help. If you have more than you need, then donate something so no one goes without.”
The Salvation Army even has special Easter Boxes of Fun for children stuck at home. The boxes contain art supplies, board games, and children’s Easter devotions.
Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one-on-one. This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds. Our social worker cleans the client area every hour.
The Culpeper pantry is in The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service is at 133 E Culpeper St, next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-3 and Friday from 9-1.
The Warrenton pantry and store at 62 Waterloo St is open Monday and Thursday from 9-3. No appointment is necessary.
If you would like to help financially, you can give online today at VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont. If you would like to donate food or commodities, you may take your donation to The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, or The Salvation Army Family Store in Warrenton.
Online: VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont .
School board meeting Monday
The Culpeper County Public Schools Board meeting on Monday, April 13 will take place at 6 p.m. virtually. The audio from the meeting will be streamed live at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream. The agenda and supporting documents may be found on the CCPS website.
The CCPS Finance Committee meeting will also take place virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.