Virtual hiring events today and Monday for Culpeper jobs
The Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will offer a virtual hiring event with local businesses. The first will be held starting at 10 a.m. today, April 30, on Zoom with CabinetWorks (formerly Masco Cabinetry).
Another will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4 featuring one-on-one video interviews with Bingham & Taylor. To register, contact Marty Bywaters-Baldwin at marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org. Registration is limited.
VDH gets $14.8 million from Feds to combat COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Health recently received $14.8 million from the federal CARES act to establish or enhance the ability to aggressively identify cases of COVID-19, conduct contact tracing and follow up and implement appropriate containment measures.
The funding can also be used to improve morbidity and mortality surveillance, enhance testing capacity, control COVID-19 in high-risk settings and protect vulnerable or high-risk populations, as well as help healthcare systems manage and monitor system capacity.
“We are glad to know that the Virginia Department of Health will be able to count on this federal funding to help assess the effects of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth and strengthen the fight against this virus,” said Virginia’s U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner in a statement.
Orange food distribution moved to Friday
Due to potential for severe thunderstorms and flooding today, April 30, the Orange County Public Schools meal distribution has been moved to Friday, May 1.
Free food can be picked up noon to 2 p.m. at Orange County High School, Gordon-Barbour Elementary, Unionville Elementary and Locust Grove Middle School.
