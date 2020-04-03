Little Fork VFD Benefit Trail Ride postponedThe 7th Annual benefit trail ride for Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue, originally scheduled for April 11 at Three Oaks Farm in Rixeyville, has been postponed until June 13 due to the coronavirus.
At the rescheduled event, participants can ride on their own through beautiful, marked trials. New this year will be an obstacle course run-through in an indoor arena on site for $10 per run. Cost for the benefit ride is $40 per person and will be limited to 80 riders. For information, contact Susan Smith at 703/298-8776 or susant123@hotmail.com. Visit littleforkvfrc.org/2020-trail-ride for downloadable forms.
Congress calls for suspension of PPE tariffsU.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Thursday urged the Trump administration to immediately suspend all tariffs on the imports of medical supplies and personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry E. Branstad, Spanberger and 19 of her colleagues called for an immediate suspension of Section 301 tariffs on PPE and other medical supplies critical to the fight against COVID-19.
“While we continue to support American manufacturers and innovation, there simply are not enough medical supplies and PPE domestically to alleviate the burden on our healthcare system. The tariffs add substantially to costs and delays in obtaining life-saving equipment and supplies to our healthcare providers who are in a life-and-death struggle,” said Spanberger and her colleagues in a statement. “We can – and must – do more to enable those on the front lines to do their jobs effectively and without fear that they might become infected or spread the virus themselves.”
REC: how to conserve energy during outbreakWhile disconnection for nonpayment and related fees are being waived for all Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners during the COVID-19 outbreak, member-owners need to understand that electricity used during this time is not free; meters will still be read and bills will be sent, according to a news release.
During these unprecedented times, REC will work with individual member-owners who need to make long-term payment arrangements as we go through and recover from this crisis. One of the best things to do now, is to carefully manage how much electricity is used, the electric cooperative said.
As families spend more time at home, it’s natural that more electricity is being consumed as lights, kitchen appliances and electronics are used more than usual.
Here are some tips to reduce energy:
• Focus on your thermostat. During chillier evenings, keep your thermostat set to the lowest temperature comfortable. REC recommends a setting of 68 degrees or lower. Likewise, on warmer days, set your thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest setting comfortable for your family.
• Avoid placing lamps, TVs or other large electronics near the thermostat.
• Turn off any lights that are not needed.
• Take shorter showers to reduce the amount of hot water used.
• Consider cooking outside on the grill rather than firing up the stove or oven.
• Unplug any electronics that are not in use.
For more tips, see myrec.coop/save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.