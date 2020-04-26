Tree trimming this week on South East Street
The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department is scheduled to perform emergency tree removal on South East Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Monday, April 27, weather permitting.
Removing dead tree limbs creating a falling safety issue will be the focus of the operation in old town Culpeper. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the South East Street corridor from Asher Street to Chandler Street. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area, according to a light & power news release.
Motorists should expect delays, are encouraged to take alternate routes and to pay attention to changing work zone conditions. For information, contact 540/825-8165.
FamilyFest: Yoga Night on Facebook LiveSt. Anne’s-Belfield School of Charlottesville will host a virtual installment of FamilyFest: Yoga Night at 5:30 p.m. this Tuesday, April 28.
School teacher and yoga instructor Leah Montgomery will walk participants through a free, short session designed for individuals and families on Facebook Live at the St. Anne’s-Belfield School page. No experience necessary. All are welcome.
Fauquier Health physicians, patients using telemedicineFauquier Health physician clinics have implemented telemedicine capabilities following unprecedented expansion of such services under the Trump administration, according to a health system news release.
For patients who meet certain criteria, Fauquier Health providers are working around the clock to offer services by phone or video conferencing.
Dr. Brian DeCastro with Fauquier Health Urology said the practice has successfully conducted several such visits.
We have to get creative in these unique times. Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing the care that is needed for the patients. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “In the end it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. We are currently offering same day visits.”
Telehealth is also becoming an integral part for internal medicine and family practice.
“This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation,” said Dr. Joseph David with Piedmont Internal Medicine. “For our patients who are commuting, it will allow them to have care without having to lose time from work. Once we work through the growing pains we will wonder how we managed without it.”
Patients should call their doctor’s office to set up a telehealth appointment. Then he or she would call back at the scheduled time, get “checked in” by a nurse or office manager and transferred to the provider for the call or two-way video.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of the respiratory virus, according to Fauquier Health. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment and other clinical resources needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in a clinic or hospital setting.
