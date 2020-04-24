Orange supervisors meeting on YouTube
The Orange County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 will be conducted remotely. There will be no physical public access.
During this Regular Meeting, there will be no opportunity for public comment, according to a county news release.
View a live stream from the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
Building Resiliency & Coping training
Despite everything happening in the world, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services prevention work is not slowing down.
The community is invited to join Prevention Specialist Alan Rasmussen for a recurring training “Building Resiliency.” It will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Friday, April 24; Friday, May 8; and Friday, May 22 on Zoom.
The training will cover managing emotional reaction patterns during challenging times, problem solving skills, and the steps to remain optimistic and hopeful during these unprecedented times. Presenter will be Alan Rasmussen, Prevention Specialist of Rappahannock Rapidan Community All are welcome to learn about the personality traits of highly resilient people. Log on at https://rrcsb.zoom.us/j/93613048189?pwd=Mkg4NmprUW1WKzhJVFE5MitscSt1QT09&status=success
Virtual school board work session
The Culpeper County School Board will hold a business/work session by teleconference at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27. The meeting has no public access. Culpeper Media Network broadcasts regular meetings of the school board.
GIANT to hire 3,000 workers
GIANT and Martin’s Grocery will hire another 3,000 people to meet surging demand for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, according a GIANT Company statement on Thursday.
Over the past month, GIANT has hired approximately 4,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands.
“At The GIANT Company, our purpose is to connect families for a better future, and our mission is more vital now than ever before,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, in a statement. “We’re committed to serving our communities and customers during this extraordinary time while helping our neighbors who are looking for work.”
The company is hiring for multiple in-store positions plus fulfillment center selectors and drivers to support GIANT Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.
To meet demand for online shopping, the grocer will phase in tech enhancements with the goal of adding order capacity and increasing time slots. GIANT Direct offers contactless pickup service at more than 130 GIANT and MARTIN’S stores, including in Culpeper.
New Digital Resources at African American museum
Explore a Smithsonian institution from the comfort your own home through the recently-developed Digital Resources Guide of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The guide at https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/nmaahc-digital-resources-guide features some of the museum’s best online resources in one place.
Remember that program you wanted to attend? Or that special exhibit that closed just before you could view it in person? This specially designed webpage will give you an opportunity to experience online exhibitions, engaging recordings from programs held over the past three years, and so much more, according to the Museum.
A recently “Featured object” at the site was a silver and photographic gelatin on photographic paper image of American novelist James Baldwin (1924-1987) by Sedat Pakay (1945-2016), created in 1964 in Istanbul, Turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.