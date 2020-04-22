Culpeper Chamber remote town hall on technology
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its weekly Town Hall at 1 p.m. this Thursday, April 23 on Microsoft Teams Meeting.
Chamber members can hear directly from technology experts in thee program sponsored by Windstar Technologies Inc.
A business online presence is critical in today’s increasingly digital landscape. Join in for tips on how to optimize online visibility as well as how to keep business and customer data safe while working from home.
Members can call +1 571-360-4132 with Conference ID: 988 651 784#
Call-in Wednesday Night Bible Study
The Rev. Kenneth Pitts, pastor at Beulah Baptist Church of Rixeyville, will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m. tonight, discussing the Gospel of Mark by conference call.
Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Bridge work done early, road back open
The Virginia Department of Transportation finished rehabilitation three days early of the Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) bridge over the North Fork Thornton River in Rappahannock County.
The road was back open as of Tuesday after crews replaced the superstructure and deck.
The bridge is located near Route 600 (Swindler Hollow Road). About 140 vehicles travel this section of Route 612 daily, according to a 2018 VDOT count.
For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, see virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
So. Blue Ridge Ave. Tree Removal
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled to perform a multiple tree removal operation on South Blue Ridge Avenue 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, April 22, weather permitting.
The tree removal operation will consist of removing dead trees and tree limbs that are creating storm water flow issues. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the South Blue Ridge Avenue corridor. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.