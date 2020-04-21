Free online craft classes through County Parks & Rec
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation is now offering free craft classes tutorials at www.CulpeperRecreation.com.
Click the “Activities” tab at the top of the page to access the CRAFTY CREATIONS: “Cat in the Hat—a preschool story & craft” and “DIY Scratchboard Art.”
For those who don’t have the supplies at home to make the crafts, Parks & Recreation has supply kits for sale. Most of the kits are $5 and can made available for pickup in the front lobby of Parks & Rec.
Visit the Department’s website or call 540/727-3412 to arrange to purchase one.
Shenandoah Kicks off National Park Week with virtual tour of historic cabin
Still closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Shenandoah National Park nonetheless kicked off National Park Week on April 18 with the sharing of related online activities.
In honor of #JuniorRangerDay, kicking off the week, a brand new digital scavenger hunt of Massanutten Lodge is now available at https://www.nps.gov/shen/shen-love.htm. While touring the historic cabin at Skyland Resort, all ages can be on the lookout for – a musical instrument, a statue of a black bear, a book titled “Class Book of Botany” (extra points if you’ve read it!), something you could take pictures with, and a view.
Once you find all five, log on to Shenandoah National Park on Facebook and share its related posted with five other Junior Rangers to brag about your accomplishments.
Orange, Spotsy high school seniors win $1,000 scholarships from STAGE ALIVE!
The STAGE ALIVE! music scholarships for 2020 have been awarded for the second consecutive year to two local high school seniors pursuing their musical studies at university in the fall.
This year’s scholarships, worth $1,000 each, were funded jointly by donations from the Concert Association’s donors and by anonymous donors. This year’s winners are Kamryn Michelle Davis (Orange County High School) and Leah Wolfson (Chancellor High School, Spotsylvania).
Davis will attend James Madison University and Wolfson is headed to Mary Washington University.
The STAGE ALIVE! scholarship is awarded annually to graduating seniors from public and private high schools in the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania. The annual competition opens in February each year. For details about the 2020-21 concert season, visit www.stagealive.org.
Sign up now for the Conservation Stewardship Program
Farmers and ranchers can now enroll in the 2020 Conservation Stewardship Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The nation’s largest working lands conservation program, administered by the Natural Resource Conservation Service, it provides technical and financial assistance for implementing enhanced conservation practices on farm and ranch land.
With a wide variety of conservation practices to choose from, including cover crops, resource-conserving crop rotation, grazing management, and conservation buffers, producers can work with their local technicians to build a contract that works best for them. CSP contracts are five years in length.
“The Conservation Stewardship Program offers a valuable opportunity for farmers and ranchers to increase conservation on their operations,” said Anna Johnson, policy manager for the Center for Rural Affairs, in a statement. “The conservation practices it supports, such as cover crops, crop rotations, advanced grazing practices, and a host of others, are the bedrock of land stewardship for family farms and ranches.”
Farmers interested in applying should call their local NRCS office.
