Celebrate Earth Day 50th in your yardFor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is encouraging Americans to feel more at home in nature.
There’s inspiration in the night sky, motivation in birds that migrate thousands of miles to nest in residential yards, entertainment in a chorus of spring frogs, and reassurance in a cheerful yellow daffodil signaling a new season ahead, according to a news release.
The backyard or neighborhood green space offers an extension of “homeroom,” a living lab for stay-at-home science, the agency stated. It’s also a free walk-in clinic—or walk-out clinic, as it were—providing an endless supply of proven physical and psychological health benefits needed now more than ever.
Check out the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Stay-at-Home Science series online for Earth Day, covering identifying invader plants in the yard to monitoring and welcoming travel-weary birds. Other topics covered include, Honing your observation skills, Surveying for plants, Digging into the science of soil, Becoming a citizen scientist, Living vicariously through backyard birds, Looking through the eyes of nature writers and Identifying invasive plants.
Girls on the Run Virtual 5K goes liveThe Piedmont Girls on the Run Virtual 5K has gone live.
For the health and safety of the local community, the nonprofit confidence-building organization for girls is offering the virtual event free to get the community moving and relieving stress. It’s easy – walkers or runners can finish the 3.1 miles on their own while taking photos or videos.
The results will be shared through #GOTRGotYourBack 5K in May. The motto is, “Your pace, Your place.” Sign up at https://www.gotrpiedmont.org/5k-detail#show-reg-details.
Those who register will receive a free downloadable 5K bib, training plan and optional activity sheets (tailored to fitness level or location). Participants can also purchase swag items or make a donation. Participants who submit photos or videos of a completed 5K or the activity sheets will be have a chance to participate for free in the next in-person Piedmont Girls on the Run 5K. Organizers are hoping that will happen Nov, 15, 2020 at Eastern View High School.
Adulting 101 going onlineJoin the Culpeper County Library on its new Youtube Channel starting April 23 for two Adulting 101 presentations on mental health – one about parents and their children during the pandemic and another for adults themselves.
Viewers can watch the videos and ask questions of local therapists who will provide answers until the end of May.
Check out the new Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWsOnjYPTCPcv-3L3b_rSXQ.
Fine arts scholarship deadline is May 1Graduating high school seniors majoring in the fine arts in college are invited to apply for The Windmore Foundation for the Arts Scholarship in honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane.
Students from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties who are pursuing degrees in visual arts, dance, music, literature, theater or any other fine art can submit applications for the scholarship through May 1. Download an application at https://windmorefoundation.org/windmore-foundation-for-the-arts-scholarship-2019-2/
Completed applications should be mailed to Windmore Foundation for the Arts P.O. Box 38 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Orange supervisors to meet remotely The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Meeting addressing the coronavirus pandemic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
The meeting will be conducted remotely and there will be no physical public access and no opportunity for Public Comment, according to a county news release. Instruction for providing public input at scheduled Public Hearings will be reviewed during the meeting to be broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
