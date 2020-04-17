Capital Wing Virtual Air Show
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based at the Culpeper Airport in Elkwood, is providing a “Virtual Airshow” for residents in the mid-Atlantic area abiding by stay at home orders as most airshow events around the country are either cancelled or postponed until the fall.
“Over the years visitors from communities in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and beyond have supported our appearances at airshows large and small and this is a great way to give back to that community,” said Rob Krieg, Capital Wing Unit Leader and Chief Pilot. “Right now, there are no airshows to attend so we developed a Virtual Airshow that the public can enjoy from the comfort of home.”
The Virtual Airshow features several of the WWII warbirds in the Capital Wing fleet including a General Motors TBM “Avenger,” the same type aircraft flown by President George H.W. Bush, a Stinson L-5 “Sentinel” used as a Forward Air Controller in the South Pacific and a Japanese Aichi D3A “Val” dive bomber replica built for the movie Tora! Tora Tora!
“Once the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, we’ll be appearing at airshows,” said Krieg.
Request a copy of the Capital Wing Virtual Airshow at CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
Virginia 30 Day FUND aims to save jobs
The COVID-19 crisis has put millions of small business jobs at risk impacting millions of families across Virginia. Help is out there.
Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife, Burson, have launched the nonprofit, Virginia 30 Day Fund. Working with other business leaders, the Fund’s goal is to help save as many Virginia jobs as possible while small businesses await recently approved federal funding, according to the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Virginia businesses that qualify for assistance from the Fund are small businesses that employ three to 30 people, are based in Virginia and have been operating for at least one year and are owned and operated by a Virginia resident.
The funds dispersed to small businesses by the Virginia 30 Day fund do not need to be repaid. If businesses who receive the Fund’s assistance do, at a later date, wish to “pay it forward” to another Virginia small business in need of assistance, they may do so by directing those dollars back to the Fund, which will disburse the funding to another Virginia business in need. For information or to apply, see https://va30dayfund.com/apply/
Online educational experiences with museums, historic sites
Students stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic can still explore the rich history and museum resources around Virginia and beyond. Here are a few suggestions from Virginia Tourism:
Virginia residents and history lovers can access 400 years of Virginia history through the Virginia History Trails mobile app. Curated by the Library of Virginia and Virginia Humanities, the app contains more than 400 stories and more than 200 historic places. Users can immerse themselves in a themed trail that winds across the Commonwealth or employ the app’s GPS feature to find nearby historical sites and immediately transform their surroundings into a live history experience.
Colonial Williamsburg offers learners and other enthusiasts a new way to experience America’s shared story at home with the introduction of the Colonial Williamsburg streaming channel. The free new channel can be found in the “Educational” category on Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV.
Alexandria’s Carlyle House hosts “Discovery Through Trash” videos on its social media channels. Each video reveals fragments of a centuries-old artifact found in the house’s trash pit. Viewers can try to guess the whole artifact, then be surprised as a box is lifted to reveal the object in its entirety.
The Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is enhancing revolutionary history with interactive digital learning experiences like the Legacy Wall and the “How Revolutionary Are You?” quiz.
School Board work session rescheduled
The Culpeper County School Board Business/Work Session for April 20 has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. on April 27. It will take place virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.