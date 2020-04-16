Culpeper Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting goes virtual
The Culpeper Police Department will host its first-ever virtual Combined Neighborhood Watch Meeting at 7 p.m. on April 23 on the PD Facebook page.
The virtual meeting will include a livestream Q&A session with Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten focused on local impacts of COVID-19.
Police Chief Chris Jenkins will also share about the PD’s activities during the pandemic and there will be remarks from Mayor Michael Olinger. Questions for Ooten can be submitted in the comments section during the livestream.
Culpeper program feeds families during COVID-19 crisis
Empowering Culpeper, a volunteer-led food distribution program of Virginia-based nonprofit People Incorporated, will hold its next USDA food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 18 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
“This is a challenging time for many, and we hope this month’s food distribution will provide an extra boost for families during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cherry Vanneman with Empowering Culpeper in a statement.
Empowering Culpeper plans to follow social distancing protocols throughout the COVID-19 response period. The program has limited the number of volunteers for Saturday’s distribution and cannot accept any new volunteers the day of the event.
The food distribution will be drive-thru with families asked to remain in their cars for the duration of the distribution, up to two hours.
Virginia Regional Transit is providing shuttle buses between 9 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday for food distribution recipients who do not have transportation. The bus will shuttle participants between the Target bus stop and the sports complex.
The Culpeper County Sports Complex is located at 16348 Competition Drive. Cars should enter the complex from Jonas Road off Rt 666, Greens Corner Road. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
‘Home’ is theme of VA War Memorial digital student art contest
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking digital submissions, through May 15, for its first ever Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest.
The theme of the contest is, “Home,” and will coincide with Armed Forces Day on May 16, a time for all Americans to celebrate and honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.
The art contest is open to all students Kindergarten through 12th grade in Virginia and will be judged in four grade categories (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12). All entries received will posted in a online gallery and the public will vote online for the best in each category. “As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, Assistant Director of Education.
Students should create art reflecting what ‘home’ means to them, to those who serve in the Armed Forces today or in the past and why home was worth protecting.
Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph. There are no size requirements or limitations. Submissions, limited to one per student, will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format. Submit entries and see details at vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery/
The public can vote for their favorites May 16-May 25 with the artwork in each category receiving the highest number of votes announced on Memorial Day, May 26.
In addition to the online gallery, submitted art may be printed and displayed at the Virginia War Memorial when COVID-19 emergency restrictions are lifted and it reopens to public visitation. For information, contact morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov
Warner holds digital town hall tonight
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, will hold a Facebook Live town hall at 4:30 p.m. today, April 16 to answer questions on the spread of COVID-19 and what he has been doing in the Senate to protect Virginians during the outbreak.
