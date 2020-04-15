Raccoon Ford Road to close next week for pipe replacement
Route 617 (Raccoon Ford Road) in Culpeper County will be closed for two days next week while crews replace a failed pipe.
From 7 a.m. April 21 through 5 p.m. April 22, Route 617 will closed to through traffic between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road). Motorists are advised to use Route 652 to detour around the work zone.
Spanberger telephone town hall meeting is tonight
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, will host a telephone town hall from 7:40 to 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, April 15.
The focus will be COVID-19 and its impact on community, students and schools. Officials from the Governor’s Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Commonwealth University, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Henrico County Public Schools, and Chesterfield County Public Schools will join the congresswoman in answering questions.
To join the town hall, dial 855/920-0555 or listen live at spanberger.house.gov/live.
Chamber to host tele-town hall with local health experts
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a town hall meeting by teleconference for members at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 to hear from local health organizations about challenges they are facing during the pandemic.
Other topics to be discussed will include preventative measures the public can take, innovations under development and how their industry has changed in the past couple of weeks as they face this health care crisis.
Participants will be from Wellspring, Community STARs, Hospice of the Piedmont and Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. Participants should come prepared with questions for the one-hour meeting. Chamber members dial-in 1-571-360-4132 with conference ID 845 234 730#
REC linemen practicing social distance
As the spring storm season starts, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative remains committed to restoring service as quickly and safely as possible after a power outage, according to a company news release.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, however, customers might notice some small changes. Line crews are staffed at all times and remain ready to respond to any potential outages. But during this time, crews will remain mindful not only of the risk of dealing with electricity, but also the new dangers presented by COVID-19.
All crews are practicing safe social distancing guidelines as they respond to and complete work related to outage restoration. REC asks customers to not approach crews in the field as linemen strive to keep a 20-foot distance from others to prevent the spread of illness.
REC customers can report an outage at myrec.coop/out or in MyREC SmartHub.
“Even in times of crisis, REC is here for you,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations, in a statement. “We are in this together, and our member-owners can count on us to be there for them when they need us.”
CCPS kindergarten registration still ongoing—though shifted online
The closure of Culpeper County Public Schools due the novel coronavirus has not stopped preparations for the 2020-21 school year, according to a recent school division news release.
Kindergarten and Pre-K school registration has now started online. Parents or guardians of children who will be aged 3-5 years of age by Sept. 30, should log on to culpeperschools.org for details on a child’s eligibility and how to begin the enrollment process.
