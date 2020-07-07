Culpeper’s first utility-scale solar facility, having survived a court fight, is back before the county Planning Commission for site-plan approval on Wednesday night.
After winning county supervisors’ 3-2 vote to grant a conditional-use permit in October 2018, Greenwood Solar I, LLC of Juno Beach, Fla., is asking Culpeper to OK its site plan for a 1,093-acre, 110-megawatt solar plant off Blackjack Road in the Stevensburg District.
Since the Board of Supervisors narrowly approved the permit, such industrial-scale solar projects have grown increasingly controversial in Culpeper and some other Virginia counties. Critics have argued they would take agricultural land out of production, affect historic viewsheds and Civil War sites, and harm the environment with runoff and toxic materials.
Greenwood Solar proposes to build the project on land owned by Stevensburg District Supervisor William Chase Jr., Belle Meade Farms, the estate of Manuel DaSilva, Stanley Hawkins, Sherwood Limited Partnership, and William A. Spillman III, according to its application.
Timmons Group of Richmond, an engineering firm, submitted the application for its client, Florida-based Next Era Energy Resources, which bought the venture from Greenwood Energy of Texas. NextEra, affiliated with Florida Power & Light, describes itself as the world’s largest operator of wind and solar projects.
The solar plant would have an expected lifespan of at least 20 years, and could operate 30 years or more if equipment were replaced, Timmons Group wrote.
A local historic-preservation group is asking the planning commissioners and supervisors to delay the county’s consideration of the site plan until it can finish a historical study of the area proposed for solar development.
The U.S. Department of the Interior is funding a study by the all-volunteer Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield of Culpeper County’s “Rapidan Front” area of Civil War battlefields and historic sites.
The friends are researching Culpeper’s Racoon Ford, Morton’s Ford and Sommerville Ford battlefields, sites that were fought over in 1863 and 1864 during the American Civil War. The three battlefields and related historic sites lie along the Rapidan River, which separated the Confederate and Union armies during that period. The study area includes the Greenwood Solar project land.
In advance of tonight’s meeting, the friends group wrote the Planning Commission to implore it not to approve the solar developer’s plan. Its July 7 letter followed up on a May 20 letter notifying the advisory panel and the Board of Supervisors that Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt had awarded it a $86,740 grant to do field and documentary research of the Rapidan Front landscapes.
The group provided the planners a map of its study area relative to Greenwood’s site.
Greenwood’s solar-farm site “takes up a large portion of our study area and, if approved, jeopardizes the integrity of our federal grant,” the group told the commissioners.
Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield urgently requested that Culpeper put on hold any industrial-scale projects in its study area until the group completes its research.
“We urge you to honor the rich cultural heritage of this land,” President Diane Logan wrote.
The grant was awarded by the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program, created by Congress in 1990 and charged with helping save the country’s most important Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 battlefields.
On Tuesday night, Stevensburg-area farmer Tim Stegmaier briefly appeared before the county Board of Supervisors to urge that it reject Greenwood’s site plan.
In 2018, Supervisors Bill Chase and Brad Rosenberger recused themselves from voting because they had business dealings linked with the solar project.
Stegmaier was a plaintiff with four neighbors in a 2019 lawsuit against the county and the developer. A Culpeper County circuit judge rejected the suit, finding no legal basis. This spring, the Virginia Supreme Court declined to hear Stegmaier’s appeal.
The farmer said the situation is devastating for his family. His son had planned to build a home next to Stegmaier’s on Blackjack Road so he could care for Stegmaier and his wife in their old age. But after learning that Greenwood would be buildings its solar panels thereabouts, his son’s family scrapped that plan.
“Now the land is worthless. Nobody will want to build there, let alone my own children,” Stegmaier told the Star-Exponent in an interview..
Greenwood has said it will build 12-foot-tall berms so its solar arrays can’t be seen from Stegmaier’s farm. But the farmer is dubious that will work. “They can’t possibly build a berm high enough to make any difference, because of the slope of the land,” he said.
He also doubts the developer’s plan for stormwater runoff, returning the soil to agricultural use, and avoiding problems with toxics materials from old solar panels.
“I believe, deep down in my soul, that this will ruin Culpeper,” he said. “Not just this area. It will ruin the whole county if we let this in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.