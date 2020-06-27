In the past four months, our everyday lives have been turned upside down. Jobs have been lost or are based on Zoom calls, people are more isolated than ever, household financial landscapes have changed and anxieties of the uncertainty and unknown are running high.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it for everyone, some more than others, and nobody knows what lies ahead. While adults are making adjustments to ensure their professional responsibilities are met and families are fed, our children are facing similar stressors.
Their daily routines have changed, they are navigating remote learning, and many are facing family dynamics they’ve never experienced before. And, now with the school year over, an important connection for students will be missing.
Although a mostly invisible burden, we cannot be blind to what our children are carrying on their shoulders right now, and the long-term impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic will have on them.
The COVID-19 crisis has been deemed as an adverse childhood experience or ACE. ACEs are potentially traumatic events occurring during childhood (ages 0-17) {CDC.gov} with lasting negative outcomes for health, well-being, and opportunities.
While we are not sure of the specific impacts the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our children, it is certain that we need to be intentional about establishing appropriate supportive strategies to give our children the opportunity for learning emotional regulation and positive coping skills by way of what Dr. Mark Brackett, a professor in Yale University's Child Study Center, calls the “permission to feel”.
With so many resources available, it can be difficult to sift through or find the time to figure out what is the right approach for you and your family. Giving permission to feel the loss of so much (friendships, school, important events, activities, and sometimes the physical loss of a loved one) and balancing what connection means during this time are just two challenges individuals are facing.
It is important to remember is that children look toward adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events. Take the time to respond with truth and reassurance, and allow for children to write and/or express their thoughts and feelings.
Recognize the significant disruption to traditional connection and community, and provide alternative opportunities and activities to strengthen the connections that are feasible at this time. Deep breathing, intentional focusing on the positives, establishing and maintaining a routine, and identifying projects that might help others are all great coping strategies to support ourselves and others during this time.
We’ve been reminded that not all families are fortunate enough to have food and mental and physical security, causing an additional source of stress for some children.
If possible, consider a project that supports the needs of others. Also recognize that we can be the model by demonstrating healthy problem-solving, flexibility, and compassion with our ever-changing schedules and balancing work and home responsibilities.
Girls on the Run has provided our adult coaches with the foundation for growth just as much as the girls who participate. As one coach recently reflected on the Spring 2020 GOTR at Home lessons, she shared how the program has translated into her family's everyday life during this time of quarantine.
"We really have adopted a lot of the principles into our everyday life," she said. "Namely, challenging each other to find ways 'out of our heads' to solve our day to day problems. Also we try and take time to make our emotions heard and felt. I think now, more than ever, having a way to discuss emotions is essential to mental health.”
Ultimately, offering abundant love and affection will serve to protect our children in a multitude of ways. Establishing a secure connection with an adult provides unlimited opportunities for conversation to help our youth process the current state of their world.
As Kristin Souers, a top professional in the field of trauma, has remarked, we are “forever changed, not forever damaged” by trauma. The same is true of the trauma brought forth by COVID-19. Use it to re-define ourselves for the better from this point forward.
Social-emotional learning is the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. These skills are more relevant than ever as we think about the futures of our girls.
Girls on the Run can serve as a shining light and additional layer of support for much of what our community is facing.
The foundation of GOTR is based on our 5C’s +1: confidence, character, competence, care, connection, and contribution. The Girls on the Run 10-week, research-based, physical activity positive youth development program, integrates the standards of social-emotional learning and has been named one of the top three afterschool social-emotional learning programs in a study completed by Harvard University.
The outcomes of the GOTR program tell a story that is full of promise, as illustrated through these words from a coach: “The girls don’t just learn skills like leadership, decision-making, problem solving and self-advocacy."
They also use, teach and model those skills around their non-GOTR classmates. Our girls return to their classrooms and change the world.” In a longitudinal study, 97% of girls learned critical life skills such as resolving conflict, intentional decision-making, helping others and managing emotions at school, home and with friends.
These skills are vital as children navigate the challenges of being socially distanced, and will be crucial as we slowly return to a new sense of normal.
When due to school closures, GOTR Piedmont had to discontinue their in-person season this spring, our Heart & Sole girls were provided the opportunity to experience the Girls on the Run transformation by participating in the GOTR at Home activities.
The GOTR at Home activities remained tied to the GOTR core values and focused on topics particularly important during the new COVID-19 transition time. These fun and interactive lessons, designed in both written and YouTube video format, provided girls with the opportunity to learn and grow and have an adult join in on the fun.
Along with the discontinuation of our Spring in-person programming, our Girls on the Run Summer Camp has also been greatly impacted. We are currently brainstorming ways to hold our Camp GOTR, safely and effectively.
But due to social distancing and logistics, we may not be able to serve all the girls that would like to experience camp, so we are excited to announce the option to Power Up Activity Kits to provide a fun and meaningful way to keep girls learning, moving and growing in the summer months.
While Power Up is not a replacement for the GOTR program, it provides meaningful activities that balance the needs of our girls and families and provides a level of access to all girls in our area.
Looking forward, we will be working with our school districts and community partners to re-imagine the GOTR program for the fall 2020 season. This flexible Fall Program will most likely look different than our traditional in-person 10 week curriculum based program.
Regardless of what it looks like, we will remain steadfast in ensuring we equip girls with the significant tools they need to cross the finish line at our season culminating 5K; whether in person or virtually, in a large crowd or a small group.
Whatever learning might look like this fall, Girls on the Run will have the ability to provide flexible program delivery with a nationally recognized SEL experience to girls in 3rd-8th grades led by trained volunteer coaches.
The importance of SEL is unmatched and is emerging as a powerful means to support one another during this difficult time. Our role in helping our families maintain positive mental health and fostering healthy relationships is more critical than ever before.
Let’s pray that we will be able to have some physical contact in the fall so the girls can enjoy the company of their friends and coaches. But whatever happens our dedication to ensure that girls know and activate their limitless potential will remain steadfast and we are ready, willing and able to adapt to whatever challenges we face as a community.
For more information, see gotrpiedmont.org or email Executive Director Kathy Butler at kathy.butler@girlsontherun.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.